Australia Day events in the Gladstone region

AUSTRALIA DAY: There's plenty happening around the region on January 26.

EVERY corner of the region will be covered on Australia Day with events taking place in the following centres:

Council-run regional events

Builyan Many Peaks Community Development Assoc.

What: Australia Day breakfast, activities, entertainment and prizes.

Where: Builyan Community Hall

When: 8am-11am

Captain Creek Community Sports & Recreation Club

What: Jam session, toad racing, kids' face painting, Aussie tucker and more.

Where: 111 Murphy Rd

When: 1pm-4pm

Mount Larcom Bowling Club

What: Barbecue and refreshments, jumping castles, face painting and barefoot bowls.

Where: The Narrows Rd

When: 10am-noon

Rosedale Rural Fire Brigade

What: Breakfast from 7am to 9am, live entertainment, mechanical bull, billy karts, table tennis and activities.

Where: Rosedale Hotel, 2 Wills Rd

When: 7am-9pm

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE: Billy cart racing at the Rosedale Hotel and Caravan Park to celebrate Australia Day. Sue Stirrat

South End Progress Assoc Inc

What: Barbecue, activities including volleyball, crab pot throwing, cricket, tug of war and jumping castles.

Where: Golding Park, South End, Curtis Island

When: 10am-3pm

Turkey Beach Progress Assoc Inc

What: Free breakfast and refreshments.

Where: Turkey Beach Hall, Worthington Rd

When: 7am-10am

Yarwun Grow Group

What: Free breakfast and refreshments. Aussie games, kids' activities, jumping castles, sack races, face painting and family entertainment.

Where: Yarwun Reserve

When: 9am-1pm.

Other regional events

There'll be a plethora of activities on at Miriam Vale and Calliope with each town offering unique Australian experiences.

Miriam Vale

Miriam Vale Hotel will be the place to be with Australia Day tug-of-war, whip cracking championship, billy boiling competition and much more taking place.

"It's all happening down here and we've also got damper throwing, thong throwing, kids' games as well as wood chopping and chainsaw racing," Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan said.

"We've got the beer garden so most of the stuff will happen there."

Mr Brennan expects the wood chopping will attract plenty of people to Blomfield St.

POPULAR: The wood chopping and chainsaw are drawcard events at the Miriam Vale Hotel on Australia Day. Matt Taylor GLA260118AUSD

"Everyone loves the wood chopping and it's also have-a-go day as well, so if you've always wanted to have a go at the wood chopping and as long as you're sober and have shoes on you can come and have a go," he said.

"We'll have the gourmet barbecue there as well with hamburgers and steak burgers... It will be a good family-orientated day."

Where: Miriam Vale Hotel, 9 Blomfield St

When: 11am until late.

Calliope

It will be all about bulls, boots and barbecues at Calliope Showgrounds, with gates opening from 1.30pm.

Bull riding will take place from 2pm with the main rodeo starting around 5pm.

2018 Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster. Mike Richards GLA290918RODO

There's also plenty of music on offer with The Drop Bears CQ and Chris Bax belting our some tunes.

Read more about what's happening at Calliope on page 5.

Gladstone events

Australia Day Family Fun Day

When: 3-7pm

Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands

What's On: Market stalls, food vans, activities and amusement rides, cricket, sand castle building competition and much more.

Australia Day 2017 at Tannum Sands. Mike Richards GLA260117TANNUM

Australia Day Carnival & Fireworks

When: 10am-3am

Where: The Rocky Glen Hotel Motel, 7 Dawson Highway

What's On: Rides, markets, food vendors, games, giveaways, side show alley, bands and fireworks.