Australia Day events in the Gladstone region
EVERY corner of the region will be covered on Australia Day with events taking place in the following centres:
Council-run regional events
Builyan Many Peaks Community Development Assoc.
What: Australia Day breakfast, activities, entertainment and prizes.
Where: Builyan Community Hall
When: 8am-11am
Captain Creek Community Sports & Recreation Club
What: Jam session, toad racing, kids' face painting, Aussie tucker and more.
Where: 111 Murphy Rd
When: 1pm-4pm
Mount Larcom Bowling Club
What: Barbecue and refreshments, jumping castles, face painting and barefoot bowls.
Where: The Narrows Rd
When: 10am-noon
Rosedale Rural Fire Brigade
What: Breakfast from 7am to 9am, live entertainment, mechanical bull, billy karts, table tennis and activities.
Where: Rosedale Hotel, 2 Wills Rd
When: 7am-9pm
South End Progress Assoc Inc
What: Barbecue, activities including volleyball, crab pot throwing, cricket, tug of war and jumping castles.
Where: Golding Park, South End, Curtis Island
When: 10am-3pm
Turkey Beach Progress Assoc Inc
What: Free breakfast and refreshments.
Where: Turkey Beach Hall, Worthington Rd
When: 7am-10am
Yarwun Grow Group
What: Free breakfast and refreshments. Aussie games, kids' activities, jumping castles, sack races, face painting and family entertainment.
Where: Yarwun Reserve
When: 9am-1pm.
Other regional events
There'll be a plethora of activities on at Miriam Vale and Calliope with each town offering unique Australian experiences.
Miriam Vale
Miriam Vale Hotel will be the place to be with Australia Day tug-of-war, whip cracking championship, billy boiling competition and much more taking place.
"It's all happening down here and we've also got damper throwing, thong throwing, kids' games as well as wood chopping and chainsaw racing," Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan said.
"We've got the beer garden so most of the stuff will happen there."
Mr Brennan expects the wood chopping will attract plenty of people to Blomfield St.
"Everyone loves the wood chopping and it's also have-a-go day as well, so if you've always wanted to have a go at the wood chopping and as long as you're sober and have shoes on you can come and have a go," he said.
"We'll have the gourmet barbecue there as well with hamburgers and steak burgers... It will be a good family-orientated day."
Where: Miriam Vale Hotel, 9 Blomfield St
When: 11am until late.
Calliope
It will be all about bulls, boots and barbecues at Calliope Showgrounds, with gates opening from 1.30pm.
Bull riding will take place from 2pm with the main rodeo starting around 5pm.
There's also plenty of music on offer with The Drop Bears CQ and Chris Bax belting our some tunes.
Read more about what's happening at Calliope on page 5.
Gladstone events
Australia Day Family Fun Day
When: 3-7pm
Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands
What's On: Market stalls, food vans, activities and amusement rides, cricket, sand castle building competition and much more.
Australia Day Carnival & Fireworks
When: 10am-3am
Where: The Rocky Glen Hotel Motel, 7 Dawson Highway
What's On: Rides, markets, food vendors, games, giveaways, side show alley, bands and fireworks.