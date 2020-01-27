Australia Day awards recognise Gladstone’s biggest achievers
SOME of Gladstone’s biggest contributers were recognised for their commitment to the community at Gladstone Regional Council’s Australia Day Awards yesterday.
Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett offered his congratulations to the winners and nominees.
“A lot of these people have volunteered for decades so it’s great to be able to acknowlege them,” Cr Burnett said.
Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club president Bruce Crow said he was ‘stoked’ to receive the Sports Official award.
Mr Crow played a significant role in securing funding, designing and building the new Gladstone Harbour City BMX facility. “It’s been a very hectic two years building the new facility but the rewards are there and we’re going to see huge events coming to the region,” Mr Crow said.
Thomas Watson who won the Young Citizen of the Year award for his school bottle exchange program at Miriam Vale State School and the movie night he organised to raise money for people affected by drought, said he was “speechless” with his win.
“My older sister inspired me to do something bigger than just being a student,” Thomas said. “I wanted to make a legacy for myself and I wanted to do by helping the community.”
Australia Day Award Winners:
Citizen of the Year: Darryl Branthwaite
Young Citizen of the Year: Thomas Watson
Arts and Culture Award: Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival
Senior Sportsperson Award: Angela Potter
Young Sportsperson Award: Dylan Price
Sports Official Award: Bruce Crow
Community Event or Iniative Award: Blue Care Garage Sale
Community Volunteer Award: Suzanne Neucom