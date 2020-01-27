Menu
(L-R) Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival Christine Holden, Maxine Brushe, and Dr Gaston Boulanger, Thomas Watson, Suzanne Neucom, Angela Potter, Bruce Crow and Darryl Branthwaite with their 2020 Australia Day awards.
Australia Day awards recognise Gladstone’s biggest achievers

Eilish Massie
27th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
SOME of Gladstone’s biggest contributers were recognised for their commitment to the community at Gladstone Regional Council’s Australia Day Awards yesterday.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett offered his congratulations to the winners and nominees.

“A lot of these people have volunteered for decades so it’s great to be able to acknowlege them,” Cr Burnett said.

Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club president Bruce Crow said he was ‘stoked’ to receive the Sports Official award.

Bruce Crow won the Sports Official Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards 2020
Mr Crow played a significant role in securing funding, designing and building the new Gladstone Harbour City BMX facility. “It’s been a very hectic two years building the new facility but the rewards are there and we’re going to see huge events coming to the region,” Mr Crow said.

Thomas Watson who won the Young Citizen of the Year award for his school bottle exchange program at Miriam Vale State School and the movie night he organised to raise money for people affected by drought, said he was “speechless” with his win.

Thomas Watson won the Young Citizen of the Year award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards 2020
“My older sister inspired me to do something bigger than just being a student,” Thomas said. “I wanted to make a legacy for myself and I wanted to do by helping the community.”

Blue Care Garage Helen Molloy and Robyn Moody accepted the award for Community Event or Initiative Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards 2020
Australia Day Award Winners:

Citizen of the Year: Darryl Branthwaite

Young Citizen of the Year: Thomas Watson

Arts and Culture Award: Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival

Senior Sportsperson Award: Angela Potter

Young Sportsperson Award: Dylan Price

Sports Official Award: Bruce Crow

Community Event or Iniative Award: Blue Care Garage Sale

Community Volunteer Award: Suzanne Neucom

Suzanne Neucom won the Community Volunteer Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards 2020
