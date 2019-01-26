Australia Day Awards recipients worthy of recognition

Eight awards were announced at the Australia Day Awards ceremony held last night at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

DEDICATION, hard work and lending a hand to those in need were common themes at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day awards ceremony last night.

The ceremony, which took place at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre, celebrated and recognised phenomenal community members who go above and beyond to ensure the Gladstone Region thrives.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett commended all nominees for the time they dedicate to the betterment of our region.

"Year in, year out, amazing people are nominated and we are so fortunate as a community for the countless, tireless and sometimes thankless hours they put in," Cr Burnett said.

"Our awards ceremony is about recognising and thanking the nominees, many of whom are so humble in their achievements.

"Recognising the great work our community members are doing is a fantastic way to kick-off celebrating Australia Day tomorrow."

The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the Gladstone Region's citizenship ceremony.

"Last night we also welcomed the region's newest Australians who made their citizenship pledge," Cr Burnett said.

"How great is it that they will have woken up today, on Australia Day and get to celebrate their first day being an Australian.

Award Recipients

Citizen of the Year: Frank McKee

Frank and Barb McKee and David Sparkman attended the opening of the Mt Larcom Fire Station Garage on the weekend. Paul Braven GLA221016FIRE

Young Citizen of the Year: Sidney Crawshaw

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Sidney Crawshaw . Matt Taylor GLA221118CRAW

Arts and Culture Award: Christine Holden

ARTS AND CULTURE AWARD: Christine Holden. Mike Richards GLA040518HOOK

Senior Sportsperson Award: Michael Ludkin

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Michael Ludkin . Mike Richards GLA011118SOFT

Young Sportsperson Award: Chyanne Downing

YOUNG SPORTSPERSON: Chyanne Downing . Matt Taylor GLA111018SOFT

Sports Official Award: Kathleen Bell*

Community Event or Initiative Award: Boyne Tannum Turtleway Artscape

Community Volunteer Award: Ian Anderson

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER: Ian Anderson. Mike Richards GLA091217LIONS

*Photo of Kathleen Bell unavailable before time of publication.