Gladstone Regional Council has called on the community to nominate people for the 2021 Australia Day Awards. iStock image
News

Australia Day Awards nominations open for 2021

Jacobbe McBride, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
WE all know someone who would give you the shirt off their back or stop at nothing to lend a hand.

That’s why Gladstone Regional Council has called on the community to nominate people for the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 awards, which features categories such as:

– Citizen of the Year

– Young Citizen of the Year

– Sports Official of the Year

– Senior Sportsperson of the Year

– Young Sportsperson of the Year

– Arts and Culture Award

– Community Volunteer Award

– Community Event or Initiative Award.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the theme for the 2021 Awards was “Reflect, Respect and Celebrate”.

“The Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day Awards acknowledge and celebrate the

contributions and success of individuals and groups within our region,” Cr Burnett said.

“These awards provide council with an opportunity to publicly recognise and celebrate those in our community who have made significant contributions and achievements during 2020.

“This year has been one filled with challenges, so if you know an individual or group who has celebrated success or gone above and beyond for our community this year, I strongly encourage you to nominate them for a 2021 Australia Day Award.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on events potentially changing between now and January 2021,

council will announce details regarding the 2021 Australia Day Awards closer to the date.

Please visit HEREto nominate an individual or group for a 2021 Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day Award.

Gladstone Observer

