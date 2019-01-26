The message Gladstone's Aus Day ambassadors want to spread

AMBASSADORS: Hummingbird House founders Paul and Gabrilelle Quilliam are in Gladstone for Australia Day events.

CELEBRATING our country's diverse demographic is the message Gladstone's Australia Day Ambassadors want to spread this weekend.

Hummingbird House founders Paul and Gabrilelle Quilliam arrived yesterday afternoon from Brisbane and toured Rosella Park School as part of their visit.

The pair will be attending a number of Australia Day events across the region and spoke at last night's award and citizenship ceremony at the GECC.

Mr Quilliam said he was humbled when the pair was appointed as ambassadors for Gladstone.

"Everyone's going to be celebrating Australia Day in different ways but we really want people to come out and attend as many events as possible," he said.

"It gives us a real opportunity to come out and about through this vast state of Queensland and visit regions where there is so much community engagement."

Mrs Quilliam said it's her first time to visit the Gladstone region, and is excited for the opportunity.

"It's wonderful to get out of Brisbane and just share some of the 'Hummingbird House-warming Embrace' with greater Queensland," she said.

Hummingbird House is Queensland's only hospice for children with special needs and was officially opened in June 2016.

It provides short-break stays, art therapy, specialist therapy and end-of-life care for children who have a life-limiting condition.

Mr and Mrs Quilliam also want to meet up and connect with similar groups across the Gladstone region.