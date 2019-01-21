Australia day a 'swell' time for Agnes surf competition

AGNES Water boardriders club TIDE N TURN is preparing for a wave of celebration this Australia Day.

President Neil Mergard said January 26 was always a memorable day for the 54-year-old club, and marked the first event of the year, the Australia Day Surf Competition.

"We've been doing it for a long, long time. It's our first annual event ... it starts our year and sets the scene,” Mr Mergard said.

He expected this year's contest to attract 40 to 60 club members across age divisions, with the younger ones likely to steal the spotlight.

"Kids make up the larger portion of our club membership and there's lots of kids that are very good surfers,” he said.

"And as a result of having some nice swell for the start of summer they're all going to be performing very well I'd anticipate.”

Membership is required to compete, but anyone can join on the day as a helper or be a spectator.

"We can get them involved if they want to do some judging ... and there's other things they can get involved with throughout the day, but it's also a good spectator's event,” Mr Mergard said.

The event will run at Agnes Water main beach from 7.30am with the first heat at 8.30am.

Winners will receive trophies.

To become a club member visit the TIDE N TURN Facebook page.

For more information phone Mr Mergard on 0427054624.