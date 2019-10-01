Menu
Australia confirms Donald Trump phone call

by Matt Coughlan
1st Oct 2019 8:52 AM

Australia has confirmed Donald Trump called Scott Morrison to help the US Attorney General in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

An Australian government spokesman confirmed the conversation took place.

"The Australian government has always been ready to assist and co-operate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation," the spokesman told AAP on Tuesday.

"The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the president."

The New York Times reports the White House restricted access to the call's transcript to a small group of presidential aides, according to one-of-two US officials with knowledge of the call.

Australia's high commissioner to the UK in 2016, Alexander Downer, played a significant role in sparking the initial FBI investigation in the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I don't know anything at all about conversations Scott Morrison has had with Donald Trump. These days it's not the sort of thing I'm privy to," he told ABC Radio National.

Mr Downer met with George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser who told him about damaging Russian information about rival Hillary Clinton.

"I had a conversation with this guy and I passed on one element of the conversation to the Americans. There's just nothing more to it," Mr Downer said.

"I know nothing about conversations about that Scott Morrison has had with the Americans including President Trump about this."

