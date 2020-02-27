Menu
Apr 1999 : AGL gas pipeline, possibly in NSW or Vic generic photo Industry / Equipment archived
News

Aust-first project to blend natural gas with hydrogen

Tegan Annett , tegan.annett@gladstoneobsever.com.au
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

AN Australian first $4.2 million gas injection facility will be built in Gladstone to deliver renewable hydrogen into the city’s gas network, the Queensland Government will announce today.

Australian Gas Networks has received $1.7 million from Queensland’s $15 million Hydrogen Industry Development Fund for the project, which will make Gladstone the first in the nation to use a blend of natural gas and hydrogen power.

AGN chief executive officer Ben Wilson described it as a groundbreaking project.

“This project supports Gladstone’s vision to be a key hub for Queensland’s domestic and hydrogen export industry, just as it is for natural gas today,” he said.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said AGN had formed a partnership with CQUniversity providing access to the blending facility for CQU staff and students to build skills in hydrogen technologies.

Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp said CQU was excited to be part of a project that signalled a very positive early step towards Gladstone’s emerging hydrogen fuel industry.

