Aussies join incredible global COVID-19 street art movement

Australians are getting arty during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: AAP

Australia has joined a global movement in covering footpaths with visually jaw-dropping chalk artworks to spread joy as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

Social media has been flooded with images of everything from Disney characters to messages of hope as Aussies flex their inner artist.

Others across the world in the US and UK have also taken to the streets to create incredible and funny chalk drawings

Many say the colourful artworks are a way to keep children entertained, while others believe it promotes community cohesion and provides meaning to their lives.

A beautiful tribute in New York to healthcare workers. Picture: @karabellaa/Instagram

Batman says take social distancing seriously in Florida. Picture: @caseydrakemakes/Instagram

Cat Romanczukiewicz is among those who have taken part, working with her tattoo-artist husband Chook to brighten up footpaths in her neighbourhood.

Ms Romanczukiewicz, who hails from Bacchus Marsh about an hour north west of Melbourne, said it was a way the couple could give back to the community.

"Chook is a tattooist and has not been able to work. It is important to give something back to people and to give them a moment's joy especially during these times," Ms Romanczukiewicz said.

Snoopy inspired. Picture: @stacylazzara/Instagram

Dorothy in Quarantine. Picture: @stacylazzara/Instagram

Some of their drawings feature well-known cartoon characters, including Pokemon character Pikachu, and Goku from Dragon Ball Z. And while that might seem novel, there is social commentary behind all of them, with a "rainbow twist".

Footpath art featuring the iconic Pokemon monster Pikachu, by Chook and Cat Romanczukiewicz in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Picture: Facebook

She said one piece featuring Disney's Princess Jasmine and Rick and Morty from the adult Scifi animation of the same name showed how much the world had changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[It] really hit the premise that we are in a whole new world that doesn't look the same as before, despite some familiar elements," she said.

Ms Romanczukiewicz said this piece featuring Rick and Morty and Disney’s Princess Jasmine showed how much the world had changed. Picture: Facebook

She said their displays "gave them a sense of purpose", and added many parents had used the art to encourage children to get outside and exercise.

Beauty and the Beast favourites by Sebastian Smith from Dapto, NSW... Picture: Facebook

Artist Sebastian Smith has been decorating the footpath out the front of his home in Dapto, NSW, much to the delight of local residents.

... and Ariel from The Little Mermaid, also drawn by Sebastian Smith. Picture: Facebook

His vibrant chalk drawings featuring Disney favourites from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin also notched hundreds of likes online.

"It's very Disney inspired, cause (sic) I think Disney has the magic that makes people feel happy," Mr Smith wrote on Instagram.

Uplifting messages by Josie Taylor and her daughter Tanisha in Howlong, NSW. Picture: Facebook

A beautiful tribute to essential workers. Picture: Facebook

In Howlong near Albury, Josie Taylor and her daughter Tanisha gussied up the streets with geometric patterns featuring heartfelt messages of support to essential workers and the community.

"Thanks to all essential workers," one read, while others said "love" and "courage".

Alina Melbounre’s Peppa Pig, Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog mashup in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook

And up on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, Alina Melbourne showed off a spectacular Peppa Pig, Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog mashup.

"This weeks creations for the kiddies," she captioned a social media post of her work, which received more than 100 likes.

Kids practice social distancing while drawing and writing Corona themed chalk messages on the road in Eltham, Victoria. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Originally published as Aussies join incredible global COVID-19 street art movement