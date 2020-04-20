Menu
Aussies furious at Bindi’s wedding fail

by Rebekah Scanlan
20th Apr 2020 5:25 AM

 

 

 

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are copping backlash from furious Australians over their TV wedding special.

The pair tied the knot at Australia Zoo on March 25 in front of a handful of guests, just hours before strict coronavirus rules were enforced that would have shut down their venue.

Despite it being an extremely intimate event, fans of the wildlife warriors had been looking forward to seeing them say their vows on the family's Animal Planet show, Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Australian fans furious of the Irwin’s have been left feeling ‘ripped off’ after discovering Bindi’s TV wedding special won’t be aired Down Under until mid-July. Picture: Instagram / Bindi Irwin
But while the episode just aired in the US, Bindi - who is the eldest child of the late Steve Irwin - recently shared a tweet revealing it won't be shown locally until July 18, leaving many upset.

Some wrote asking "why" Australia was the last to get the show, behind the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

 

 

 

Others said they were "confused" the show, which was filmed in Queensland, wouldn't be shown for so long, saying they felt "ripped off" by the raw deal.

 

 

Chandler has since responded to the backlash, saying "programming is out of our control".

Bindi, who has long been described as Australia's sweetheart, previously shared details of her big day on Instagram, where she described the difficult decision the pair made to get married with virtually no guests.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she wrote in a post on her wedding day.

 

View this post on Instagram

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

 

Those who've been able to watch it have described the wedding as "emotional", with many saying it left them in tears.

 

 

 

 

 

 

During the ceremony Bindi and Chandler paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin, known best as The Crocodile Hunter, by lighting a candle.

After Steve died in September 2006, younger brother Robert took on the honour of walking Bindi down the aisle.

Bindi Irwin as a child with father Steve.
Bindi Irwin as a child with father Steve.

The couple's wedding was live-streamed on 7 News Queensland at Australia Zoo, with a small handful of guests seen at the site via drone footage.

Bindi Irwin was engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Aussies furious at Bindi's wedding fail

