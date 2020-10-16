‘Aussies are baby killers’: Drunk man’s extraordinary claim

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Nathan Wariri Chalmers, 46.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Nathan Wariri Chalmers, 46.

A MAN claimed that all Australians were "baby killers" after a night of drinking saw him refused entry at a pub.

Nathan Rawiri Chalmers, 46, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed venue.

The court heard that at 6pm on September 10, police were called to the Biloela Hotel on Callide Street after reports of a disturbance.

Police spoke with the manager who said Rawiri had started yelling expletives such as "f..k you" at the manager and had threatened to kill him after a previous ban notice was enforced.

Chalmers began to walk away but as he did so, he shouted into a large window, connected to the dining area of the hotel: "You are all baby killers".

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Chalmers' behaviour was in full view of, and able to be heard by, a large number of patrons dining at the hotel.

The following day at 9.10pm, Biloela police located Rawiri while on patrols.

He was spoken to and arrested.

While in police custody, Chalmers mentioned multiple times that Australians were "baby killers" and made partial admissions to being at the Biloela Hotel the day before.

Ms Kurtz said Chalmers was released on bail, however he was on probation for other offences at the time of his outburst.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale cited Chalmers' drinking problem as the source of trouble in this instance.

"Are you finding help or is anyone addressing your drinking problems via any programs?" Magistrate Beckinsale asked.

"That is the problem isn't it? When you get on the drink."

Ms Beckinsale said that if Chalmers did not address his drinking, she would keep seeing him and she would rather not.

Chalmers was fined $800 and ordered to perform 40 hours' unpaid community service.

A conviction was recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court stories:

- Fishing trip fail: Man's plan to escape wife backfires

- Biloela trio in street brawl front court