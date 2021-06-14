Aussie’s $120k haul from backyard issue

A Melbourne man is solving an unexpected problem in people’s homes – and saving marriages along the way.

A Melbourne man is solving an unexpected problem in people’s homes – and saving marriages along the way.

When Grant lost his job just before Christmas in 2017, he figured he would offer up his handyman skills on Airtasker.

Little did the Melbourne man know that just over three years later he would have racked up close to 2600 jobs, earned the nickname the 'Trampoline Whisperer' and be making $10,000 a month.

He stumbled on his first job putting together a trampoline about three months into his time on the platform. Then the reviews started rolling in and he hasn't looked back.

This year, he has already done over 500 jobs, with the prices he charges depending on the size and model of the trampoline.

Not only has he saved parents from a lot of angst, but he's also made some children very happy along the way.

"One Christmas job I had to dress up as Santa to assemble the trampoline on Christmas Eve. There was no one home but they wanted to catch me on the security cameras to show the kids," he told news.com.au.

"I didn't get to meet that family at all, they just have security footage of Santa setting up the trampoline and it was so hot. It was the hottest part of the day."

RELATED: Mum turns survival idea into $1m business

Grant loves his job, especially the dogs he gets to meet. Picture: Supplied

Another Christmas job involved a little boy worried about the impact of lockdown.

"I was moving his trampoline and he was with outside me - I have an audience a lot of the time - that's just the job. He said he was bit worried about Christmas and if Santa was coming with lockdown. I said I wouldn't worry about that, as no one in the world is better than him at social distancing, he's a world champion at it, and that made him very happy."

Grant not only assembles trampolines, but also helps get them repaired, dismantled and recycled.

"I take them to professional canvas maker. I am pretty handy on the sewing machine myself and I do a couple of things here and there, but major repairs I get done professionally," he explained.

He said he prides himself on creating a trampoline that is as safe as it can be.

"I think there is a misconception that a lot of people think it's too hard and it takes too much time, but I'm thinking the smarter family are very good at using their resources. If it takes me what they think is a two-hour job and I go and do it in an hour then they don't have to worry about it," he said.

"I've been told I've saved a few marriages as well. I think smarter people are using Airtasker as a good resource to get things done quickly. They could do a lot themselves, but what's the point when you can get it done properly and quickly by somebody who knows what they are doing."

Over 500,000 life admin tasks have been posted on Airtasker in the past 12 months as Aussies look for expert help with everything from reviewing their super, preparing their family's weekly meals, and even collecting a friend's gift, according to the site.

The most popular areas people seek help with are home cleaning with 193,000 tasks posted in the past 12 months with a value of $27.8 million, while gardening and lawn mowing saw $139,000 requests worth $19.9 million.

RELATED: Couple make $1 million from Friday night in

Grant always gets an appreciative audience when he works. Picture: iStock

Grant never expected to make as much now as he did when he was a professional, where he was an inventory controller for 25 years.

"But I come from a plumbing family so the handyman stuff I knew from my father and my grandfather always took me to work, so I learned a lot when I was teenager. But I've taken my father on a couple of trampoline jobs and he said never again - it's too hard compared to plumbing," he laughed.

"It's just something I love and I happen to be making money from it."

Last year, the average person on Airtasker made $120 per task, while the top five brought in $800,000 collectively.

For Grant, the best part of the job is meeting the dogs.

"They are a highlight of my job. I get to meet a dog in most backyards and haven't met a bad one yet," he said. "I also get to work with a really appreciative audience all the time."

He has more than 2200 five star reviews on Airtasker and can see a very happy future of building more trampolines.

Originally published as Aussie's $120k haul from backyard issue