The Australian flew into the Northern Territory from India on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Health

Aussie tests positive after India flight

by Shae McDonald
17th May 2021 12:25 PM

An Australian citizen that arrived back into the country from India has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC news has reported.

The passenger was on board the repatriated Qantas flight that landed in Darwin on Saturday.

They were then transported to quarantine in Howard Springs.

Details about the latest case emerged on Monday morning.

The flight was the first of several repatriation flights to land in Australia following a travel ban on anyone coming from the COVID-ravaged country.

Nearly half of the 150 passengers hoping to board that flight were turned away after testing positive to the virus or being deemed close contacts to a case.

Shortly after, claims emerged the Indian laboratory that tested several Australians for COVID‐19 before they boarded the flight had its accreditation suspended in April.

The test results led to several people being banned from flying home, who later tested negative for the virus.

Qantas is now investigating the claims to ensure the laboratory meets its regulatory standards.

More to come

Originally published as Aussie tests positive after India flight

      Proof Sydney has lost its mind

      Proof Sydney has lost its mind
      • 17th May 2021 12:34 PM

