Aussie tests positive for banned substance

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Shayna Jack of Australia looks on following the Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinal 1 on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The mystery surrounding Australian swim star Shayna Jack's withdrawal from the team ahead of the World Championships in South Korea has been revealed.

Jack, 20, was a key to the Dolphins' world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team and was set to become a major cog of the 4x200m outfit at the eight-day world championships starting in Gwangju on Sunday.

However, eyebrows were raised when Jack announced she would not contest the titles just days ahead of the meet without any official confirmation from Swimming Australia.

Now the reason has become clear with 9 News reporting Jack flew home after being informed she had returned a positive test for an illegal substance.

It's unclear at this stage when she was tested and what she has tested positive to.

Shayna Jack is believed to be back in Brisbane - her case is still ongoing and no ban has yet been announced by FINA or WADA.

#EXCLUSIVE: Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, who mysteriously withdrew from the World Championships at the 11th hour, has tested positive for doping. @DamoNews #9News pic.twitter.com/xC71ahYKRM — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 27, 2019

She responded to the "allegations" with a post on her Instagram page claiming she "did not take this substance knowingly".

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words, in this case a picture can not describe the amount of pain and vulnerability I am feeling right now. It is with great sadness and heartache that I had to leave due to allegations of having a prohibited substance in my system. I did NOT take this substance knowingly. Swimming has been my passion since I was 10 years old and I would never intentionally take a banned substance that would disrespect my sport and jeopardise my career. Now there is an ongoing investigation and my team and I are doing everything we can to find out when and how this substance has come into contact with my body. I would appreciate if you respect my privacy as this is very hard for me to cope with," she wrote.

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA STATEMENT ON JACK

Swimming Australia released a statement on Saturday night confirming Jack had been notified by ASADA of an "adverse test result".

"Swimming Australia tonight confirmed that swimmer Shayna Jack has been notified by ASADA of an adverse test result following a routine out-of-competition drug test conducted by ASADA testers on June 26, 2019," the statement read.

"Once Swimming Australia was made aware of the adverse test result it immediately took action - in accordance with the national policy - to provisionally suspend Shayna from the Australian Swim Team while a process was underway and accompanied her back to Australia from a training camp being held in Japan.

"The Swimming Australia policy also means that any Australian athlete under provisional suspension while ASADA investigations are underway cannot take part in any competition, meaning Shayna was unable to travel to Gwangju to compete at the 2019 World Championships."

Former Australian Sports Anti Doping Authority CEO Richard Ings weighed in on the bombshell news.

"I see the hair splitting has already begun in comparisons between Sun Yang and Shayna Jack. One is not cleaner or dirtier than the other. In both cases we need to follow the same path. Innocent unless and until a tribunal rules otherwise," Ings tweeted.

I see the hair splitting has already begun in comparisons between Sun Yang and Shayna Jack.



One is not cleaner or dirtier than the other.



In both cases we need to follow the same path. Innocent unless and until a tribunal rules otherwise. — Richard Ings (@ringsau) July 27, 2019

He then pointed back to the post from Jack surrounding her withdrawal where she stated the withdrawal was "due to personal reasons".

"A reminder of Shayna Jack's withdrawal announcement on 14 July. We now know this was an untruth. The real reason, known at the time of this announcement, was she had been provisionally suspended for a positive A sample drug test. Athletes need to be frank from day one," Ings said.

A reminder of Shayna Jack’s withdrawal announcement on 14 July.



We now know this was an untruth.



The real reason, known at the time of this announcement, was she had been provisionally suspended for a positive A sample drug test.



Athletes need to be frank from day one. pic.twitter.com/E1bPtfJJzZ — Richard Ings (@ringsau) July 27, 2019

REACTION TO THE POSITIVE TEST

Aussie Mack Horton ensured doping would be front and centre at the Swimming World Championships when he protested against Sun Yang on the opening night of the meet.

Britain's Duncan Scott followed in Horton's steps when he also refused to be photographed alongside Sun following a race.

But now the spotlight has been shone on the Aussie camp after Jack's positive test and sports reporter Bernie Coen didn't hold back.

Sorry but the excuse that "I didn't intentionally take a banned substance" just doesn't wash these days. If you don't know what ur taking - DO NOT TAKE IT. Simple. WADA lists everything does it not @ringsau ??? #FINAGwangju2019 #shaynajack — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) July 27, 2019