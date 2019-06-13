Aussie superfish’s blistering warning

It may be a hard act to follow but Kyle Chalmers has vowed to go faster at next month's world swimming titles after mowing down the 100m freestyle field at the selection trials.

Ex-dual world champion Mitch Larkin turned heads when he set a new Commonwealth record to win the 200m individual medley final on night four of the six-day trials in Brisbane.

And Olympic champion Chalmers was just as impressive, sending an ominous warning to the 100m field ahead of July's world titles in Gwangju, South Korea.

Chalmers rocketed to No. 1 in the 100m world rankings, clocking 47.35 seconds to shave 0.13 off his personal best set at April's national titles.

It was just 0.31 of a second shy of the Commonwealth record.

Remarkably Chalmers finished more than a second ahead of nearest rival Clyde Lewis with former national champion Cameron McEvoy a distant third.

Kyle Chalmers was feeling good about this one.

Asked if he was now poised to produce something special at South Korea, Chalmers said: "I think that was pretty special to be honest.

"My goal was to do a PB. It's been a while since I have done two PBs in a season so to do them back-to-back (after nationals) is good for the confidence."

Chalmers won a shock Rio Olympic gold but was denied a showdown with US superstar Caeleb Dressel at the 2017 world titles after skipping the event to undergo a heart procedure.

Chalmers made his intentions clear before lining up in his much anticipated 100m duel with defending world champion Dressel at Gwangju.

"I want to win. I don't swim to make up the numbers," Chalmers said. "I want to give it my best every time I get into the pool.

"Hopefully in four weeks I do something faster than that."

Chalmers was already full of confidence after booking his world titles team spot by winning the 200m freestyle final at the trials on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Larkin enjoyed a share of the night four limelight when he claimed the 200m IM final in a record one minute, 55.72 seconds.

He took almost half a second off his personal best time to grab the world No. 1 200m IM ranking.

Remarkably champion backstroker Larkin does not take the medley events seriously, dedicating just one session a week at training "for a bit of fun".

Meanwhile, Ariarne Titmus won the 800m freestyle final in 8:18.23 - more than a second outside her national record but enough to earn world titles qualification.

Other Wednesday final winners were Brianna Throssell - who qualified in the 200m butterfly - and Blair Evans (400m IM).