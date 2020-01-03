Aussie stars to play at Coachella in 2020

The 2020 international festival season just got hotter with Coachella dropping its line-up for the two-weekends event in April to be headlined by a reunited Rage Against The Machine, rap star Travis Scott and r&b gamechanger Frank Ocean.

Other major names confirmed for the three-day festivals include pop chanteuse Lana Del Rey, electronic guru Calvin Harris and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

Reigning rap king Travis Scott is headlining. Picture: Getty

While it used to be cause for celebration if one Australian artist made the Coachella line-up, the festival curators have been keeping their ears open on down under talent in recent years and the 2020 roll call features many chart-toppers and up-and-comers.

Lana Del Rey will be rocking out at Coachella. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

The Australian team is led by LA-based electronic producer Flume who blew minds with his epic live set at the Palm Springs festival in 2016.

There are several rock acts heading for the Californian desert this year including hilarious 2019 ARIA award winners Amyl and the Sniffers, the psychedelic sound shifters King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, irreverent Sunshine Coast punk rockers The Chats and garage surf rockers Skeggs.

Flume is also going to Coachella. Picture: Getty

Thrilling and compelling hip hop star Sampa The Great will also join the Cali party alongside electronic artists GG Magree and Dom Dolla.

But the act to receive the most viral response to being announced on the line-up was South Korean boyband veterans Big Bang, who have been on hiatus since 2017 because its members had to complete compulsory military service.

The Rage Against The Machine reunion was no secret, with the rap rock powerhouse rumoured to play Coachella back in November for their first shows since 2011.

Sampa The Great is one of the most important artists in Australia right now. Picture: PATRICK GEE

There has since been huge speculation the rockers may be booked to headline our own Splendour In The Grass in July.

While most fans are entirely into Coachella for the musical offerings, the festival has been hijacked in recent years by the Insta-antics of the models, celebrities and actors who flock to the Palm Springs event to be seen.

Coachella takes over the Indio polo fields for Weekend 1 from April 10-12, followed by Weekend 2 from April 17-19