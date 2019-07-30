Aussie stars sent each other d**k pics

Matty J is one of the star’s stripping as part of Channel 7's All New Monty.

Matty J is one of the star’s stripping as part of Channel 7's All New Monty.

The male celebrities who agreed to get their gear off as part of Channel 7's All New Monty came up with a unique way to get know each other better.

Eight stars (George Burgess, Robert "Dipper" Dipierdomenico, Brendan Fevola, Wiggles member Sam Moran, Lote Tuqiri, John Wood, Todd McKenney and Matty J) will be seen stripping in the TV special which was filmed a few months ago and will air tonight at 7.30pm.

The All New Monty cast: Sam Moran, Dipper, Lote Tuqiri, George Burgess, Shane Jacobson, John Wood, Brendan Fevola, Todd McKenney and Matty J.

Before they met in person, the stars set up a WhatsApp group to discuss rehearsal times. But as Matty J told news.com.au, some of the celebs decided to break the ice by sharing revealing photos of themselves.

"Photos from my WhatsApp automatically save in my photo album on my phone," the reality TV star said. "One afternoon I looked at my photos and there was a giant penis and Laura (Byrne) was like, 'What is that?' I was like, 'I don't know how that got there? I honestly have no idea.'"

The penis in question belonged to NRL star George Burgess who posted it in the WhatsApp group as a way of introducing himself to the others.

"It was breaking the ice, technically, but if anything I found that photo more intimidating," laughed Matty J.

George Burgess in The All Full Monty. Picture: Channel 7

Some of the other stars followed in Burgess' footsteps and shared a photo of themselves, but not everyone was willing to bare all.

"John (Wood) was a little quiet on the group chat," Matty J said.

"The only photo I sent on the group chat was when I got my arse waxed and I got ingrown hairs. I was a little more reserved than the footy boys in terms of sharing d**k pics."

The former Bachelor star said he discovered during the group's first rehearsal that the celebrities from sporting backgrounds were much more willing to get their gear off than the others.

"Those guys were extremely comfortable being naked in front of each other because they said that a lot of their time was spent in a locker room chatting naked," Matty J said. "I saw Dipper's private parts within half an hour of meeting him!"

The brave stars.

After weeks of rehearsals, the day finally came for the TV special to be filmed at Sydney's Enmore Theatre in front of thousands of screaming fans.

"We had a bet among ourselves," Matty J told news.com.au. "Before we went out for the performance the guys said, 'When we throw away our hats and we're standing there naked, whoever covers themselves up first has to buy drinks for the rest of the night for all the boys at the wrap party.'

"When we did our performance, we were standing there naked and the pyrotechnics were blasting and then they started to fizzle out and we were all still standing there. I was looking around but no one was covering themselves up. It felt like we were standing there for hours. Eventually they had to usher us off stage."

So who lost the bet?

"I think it was John Wood," Matty J said.

Awkward fact: Matty J’s mum and sister were in the audience.

The male celebs aren't just stripping for the sake of it. The All New Monty is designed to encourage men to be more proactive about getting health checks, particularly for prostate and testicular cancer.

But Matty J is well aware that many people will be tuning in purely for a bit of a perve, and when asked who viewers should focus on if they want to see something impressive during the big reveal, he didn't hesitate.

"Without question, Lote Tuqiri," Matty J said. "He is an absolutely giant of a man. And George Burgess is also a big boy."

The All New Monty - tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7