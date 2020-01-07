Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rhonda Burchmore had an embarrassing fall in front of Princess Diana.
Rhonda Burchmore had an embarrassing fall in front of Princess Diana.
Celebrity

Aussie star’s humiliating Diana encounter

by Andrew Bucklow
7th Jan 2020 3:00 PM

Rhonda Burchmore has opened up about the mortifying moment she fell on her "a**e" in front of Princess Diana.

The show business veteran is one of the stars on Channel 10's I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and she opened up to fellow camp mates about her royal slip-up.

"I actually met her five, six times," Burchmore said about Diana, who passed away in 1997.

The people's princess, as she was affectionately known, was a big fan of dancing and in particular tap dancing, Burchmore said.

"I performed for Di twice … When she came out to Australia and then in London (when I was) doing shows over there," she said.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Australia in 1983.
Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Australia in 1983.

RELATED: Final two stars enter the I'm a Celeb jungle

When Burchmore was part of the stage show Hot Shoe Shuffle, she was invited to perform in front of the royals inside "one of those fancy, fancy ballrooms".

"I put the shoes on, came in and did Everything Old Is New Again," the Aussie entertainer said. But not long into her performance, Burchmore slipped and fell "on my a**e".

"I skidded on a bit of old something that was left over from lunch," she said. "And Di peed her pants!"

The other members of the royal family were not as entertained though.

"The rest of them, it wasn't amusing, it was not amusing," Burchmore said. "(Princess Diana) was like a bird that was caught in a cage. You knew that she could be one of the girls."

 

Rhonda Burchmore rehearsing Hot Shoe Shuffle in 1993.
Rhonda Burchmore rehearsing Hot Shoe Shuffle in 1993.

 

This isn't the first time Princess Diana's been mentioned in the I'm a Celeb jungle. Her former butler, Paul Burrell, was a contestant on the Channel 10 show in 2018 when psychic medium John Edward seemingly channelled the late Princess during a reading.

 

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten

channel 10 i'm a celebrity get me out of here princess diana rhonda burchmore television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Businesses on the market right now

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Businesses on the market right now

        Business LOOKING to start something new in 2020? Here are a selection of businesses and franchises available for purchase in Gladstone.

        One in hospital after 4WD buggy incident

        premium_icon One in hospital after 4WD buggy incident

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a 4WD buggy accident at Turkey Beach late this...

        Gladstone region on track to hit rainfall average

        premium_icon Gladstone region on track to hit rainfall average

        News IT’S a good day to put your pot plants out as rainfall continues throughout the...

        25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

        premium_icon 25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

        Business The idea came from Halo Hair Studio owner Jade Jones, who fundraised when the...