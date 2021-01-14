Aussie star’s harrowing update from US

US-based Australian actress Tammin Sursok has posted a harrowing video message to her followers on social media, opening up about her fears as her husband battles coronavirus with local hospitals already full of COVID patients.

The former Home And Away star and mum of two young daughters posted a series of Instagram stories from her car, where she'd escaped the family's house in Austin, Texas to "take a breath, because it's a lot".

Sursok, 37, wept openly as she explained her husband, producer and writer Sean McEwen, had been sick with a fever for days.

"There's so many people who are struggling and going through this, and you don't think it's going to be you or your family until it is. I've been so strong for the kids and for him for so many days," she said.

Tammin Sursok: “It’s been a really scary time.”

“Wear a mask … I’m begging you.”

Sursok admitted she'd been reluctant to open up to her 1.3m Instagram followers about the family's struggles.

"I think we feel ashamed to feel pain and be scared, because we feel we always have to be strong all the time. We see people on social media just killin' it and everything's perfect, but life isn't like that - for me, for anyone," she said.

"It's been a really scary time. I can't lie to you and pretend everything's OK when it's not. If there could not be more of a s**tstorm … it's now."

Tammin Sursok with husband Sean McEwan and daughter Phoenix Sursok-McEwan. Picture: John Appleyard

"COVID is real, it's scary. I know some people just feel like they have a cold or a flu, but a lot of people don't. My husband is really fit and healthy and … all the hospitals are full. Be safe, please wear a mask. I'm begging you … just do it for someone else," she said.

Sursok further opened up about her family's situation an accompanying Instagram post.

"My husband has COVID. And I'm scared. Today I'm not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control. It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 [39.4 degrees Celsius] wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place," she wrote.

"My girls and I have tested negative twice and have had no symptoms for a while. We have been quarantining and following all recommendations and guidelines. We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven't seen friends and family, haven't eaten out, p [daughter Phoenix] is homeschooled. The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven't been near anyone and the whole family is always masked," she continued.

Sursok in her Home And Away days.

"Covid is real. It's scary and I now see it first-hand. I've been really scared and in a dark place and I'm writing this to say I'm struggling and I love you all and this community."

Sursok started her career playing Dani Sutherland on Home And Away for four years from 2000. She scored several Australian hit singles during a short-lived music career after leaving the soap, before moving to the US in 2006 to focus on her acting career. More work followed, with recurring roles in The Young and the Restless, Hannah Montana and Pretty Little Liars.

