Cambage issues fiery note to protest ‘allies’

Aussie WNBA star Liz Cambage has issued a fiery message to "allies" protesting the death of George Floyd and black deaths in custody.

And she didn't hold back, calling for Aussies to put social media support into actual practice by turning up and being "allies" to the movement.

Watch ESPN's 30 for 30: Rodman doco and more basketball content on-demand with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

In a long series of videos on her Instagram stories, Cambage said she "did not feel my worth until I left this country", having had to deal with racism while growing up in Australia.

She finished the series with a pointed message ahead of the protests over the weekend.

"Until you start teaching the real history of Australia, until you start respecting the traditional land owners of this country, you do not care about black lives," she said.

"Until I see more diversity and more inclusion in this country, you do not care about black lives. Go delete the square. And if you really care about black lives, go report that officer from the other day that threw that kid to the ground. If you care.

"Check out of America Australia because we have s*** we need to sort right here. We have blood on our hands, we have blood on our hands and we need to fix it.

"And if you really care about black lives, I'll see you on Saturday," she said in an Instagram video.

"Because you can post and pretend all you want right here, but until I see you guys out in the streets being real-a** allies, you ain't f***ing s***."

RELATED: RELATED: Thousands of Aussies to join protests

Alongside the post, she wrote: "I SAID WHAT I SAID. PULL UP OR SHUT UP AUSTRALIA."

Cambage also posted the scheduled protests from around the country.

In a story on The Conversation, professor of law at the University of Technology Sydney Thalia Anthony pointed out that indigenous Australians were the most incarcerated people in the world.

"In 2019, for every 100,000 First Nations adults, 2481 are in prisons, compared with 164 non-Indigenous people," she said. "Despite comprising 2 per cent of the general adult population, First Nations Australians are 28 per cent of the prison population.

"For First Nations women, the rate is 33 per cent and they are 21 times more likely to be imprisoned than non-Indigenous women."

And since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991, 432 Indigenous Australians have died in custody.

NBA players have been letting their voices be heard as well with Aussie Ben Simmons taking aim at US President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Let me be clear. I will ALWAYS fight for equality and unity. If you call yourself a fan of me but do not agree with EQUALITY and UNITY for everyone then I don’t want or need you in my corner. — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) June 2, 2020

Phoenix Suns' Australian centre Aron Baynes also share a powerful message about racism as well, explaining how he went from a "silent bystander" to understanding that ignorance is not a crutch.

The pursuit for equality is a global issue, a fight for our human race, our country, our community, our colleagues, our friends. I will do all I can within my own sphere of influence to make sure love, acceptance and understanding are paramount and that ignorance has no place. pic.twitter.com/bcpzuRnOrG — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) June 4, 2020

Originally published as Aussie star's fiery note to protest 'allies'