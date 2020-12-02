Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aussie spies launch strikes on foreign hackers

by MICHAEL WRAY
2nd Dec 2020 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australia's top cyber spies are launching offensive strikes against sophisticated foreign criminals who have been exploiting the COVID crisis to hack mobile phones.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has revealed the operation led by the highly secretive Australian Signals Directorate had "protected hundreds of Australians and thousands more foreigners from organised and sophisticated foreign cyber criminals".

The Australian Signals Directorate Headquarters in Canberra has been the launch pad for a secretive war against foreign criminals.
The Australian Signals Directorate Headquarters in Canberra has been the launch pad for a secretive war against foreign criminals.

"These cyber criminals have been targeting Australians through COVID-19 themed SMS phishing campaigns that are designed to trick Australians into downloading advanced criminal malware onto their mobile phones," she said.

 

In March, the ASD warned that crime groups were sending fake medical alerts and government advisories related to COVID-19, to steal identities for fraud.

 

Originally published as Aussie spies launch strikes on foreign hackers

More Stories

australian defence editors picks hacking spies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mater hospital purchase price revealed in 2020 budget

        Premium Content Mater hospital purchase price revealed in 2020 budget

        Politics The Queensland ministerial departments issued 21 email statements with the Gladstone region mentioned in four.

        Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

        Premium Content Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

        Crime The 21-year-old held his son for the first time behind bars after he was taken into...

        Man breaches DVO through dating website

        Premium Content Man breaches DVO through dating website

        Crime The man said he reconnected with the victim on Plenty of Fish.

        Cyclist in hospital after coming off mountain bike

        Premium Content Cyclist in hospital after coming off mountain bike

        Breaking A patient has been taken to hospital following the incident in Gladstone earlier...