Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby league fans have been slammed for ruining the moment’s silence on Remembrance Day before kick-off in Origin II.
Rugby league fans have been slammed for ruining the moment’s silence on Remembrance Day before kick-off in Origin II.
News

Aussie shame: Fans ruin Remembrance Day silence

by James Matthey
11th Nov 2020 7:42 PM

Footy fans have been slammed for ruining the Anzac tribute before kick-off in Origin 2, being played on Remembrance Day.

Some supporters at Sydney's ANZ Stadium broke out into cheers and then jeers during the playing of The Last Post, and the noise reached a crescendo when Blues coach Brad Fittler was shown on the big screen.

General Sir Peter Cosgrove read the Ode of Remembrance on a day where we reflect on the end of WWI, before The Last Post was played.

Many of the spectators in attendance broke out in applause midway through The Last Post, not realising there was more to come, when they should have remained silent.

Many on social media were quick to hit out at the Sydney crowd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come ...

 

 

Originally published as Aussie shame: Moment's silence ruined

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

        Premium Content Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

        Crime Katelin Renee Schafer slammed doors yelling at her lawyer as she exited the courtroom unhappy with her sentence.

        Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

        Premium Content Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

        Politics The member for Gladstone has retained his ministerial position and gained a new one...

        ‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

        Premium Content ‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

        Crime Kane Aliki Costigan was part of a disturbance outside a Gladstone Nightclub.

        Surf Lifesaving Qld reveals membership reality amid rumours

        Premium Content Surf Lifesaving Qld reveals membership reality amid rumours

        News “The two per cent decline in membership was from the Sunshine Coast Branch only.”...