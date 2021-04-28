Aussie rock royalty ready for Biloela festival

Screaming Jets frontman and Aussie rock legend Dave Gleeson said he was ready to rock at the Music is Life Festival at Biloela.

Screaming Jets frontman and Aussie rock legend Dave Gleeson said he was ready to rock at the Music is Life Festival at Biloela.

An Australian rock music icon said he and his band were ready and willing to “shake the foundations” of the Music is Life Festival at Biloela.

Dave Gleeson from The Screaming Jets and The Angels, both performing at the Biloela Showgrounds on July 9-10, said the past 12 months had been tough on the music industry.

“Covid stopped everything in its tracks, we were just about to go into the studio to record some new stuff and had touring lined up but the rug was pulled out from under us,” he said.

“We recorded some new stuff in isolation and that turned out really well, so we went ahead and recorded a 30th anniversary edition of our album ‘All for one’.”

Mr Gleeson said he had been to Biloela before on a tour and said there was a big difference between rural crowds and city crowds.

“There are a lot of bands out there who just concentrate on the capital cities because it is easier for them - our heart is out with all the peeps in the regions,” he said.

“City crowds have been spoiled for a long time with so many acts coming through, but when you get into regional crowds, you find they make so much more of your performance.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“I think it is a different vibe, much looser vibes in the regions where people can put their hair down.”

Mr Gleeson said after not playing with his band on stage to a live audience in two years, he may well get on stage in Biloela and “explode”.

“We haven’t ever had to prepare for a show after a long break due to a pandemic, so we are just going to get out there and go off,” he said.

“You can’t take anything for granted now that we know it can stop at any time, so we’ll just make it the best show we can.”

For tickets to see the Screaming Jets along with other iconic music acts such as Diesel, Dragon, Chris Sebastian and Shannon Noll click HERE.

More Gladstone music stories:

– How a CQ pub inspired John Butler’s album

– Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

– Legally Blonde musical hailed as a great success