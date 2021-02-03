Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

by Evin Priest
3rd Feb 2021 7:18 AM

 

A Western Australian has hit the jackpot in Oz Lotto overnight, claiming a $30 million winning ticket in division one.

The $30 million prize was won by a single ticket in Draw 1407 on Tuesday and it is the state's largest single lotto win in five years.

The winner is yet to be revealed but the ticket was purchased in WA. The lucky punter's numbers were 26 - 17 - 16 - 3 - 44 - 14 - 42, while the supplementary numbers were 37 and 38.

A further 68,572 WA players also picked up a prize in Tuesday night's draw.

There have now been 10 division one winners in WA this year who have shared in almost $41 million worth of prizes.

However, Lotterywest's head office is closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety practices and the state's current lockdown.

Originally published as Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

More Stories

editors picks money oz lotto wagering winner winnings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 YEARS ON: Gladstone firey recalls Cyclone Yasi

        Premium Content 10 YEARS ON: Gladstone firey recalls Cyclone Yasi

        News Graham Smith was deployed to Innisfail after the category five cyclone struck North Queensland in 2011.

        ‘Shut the f*** up!”: Man’s outburst lands him in court

        Premium Content ‘Shut the f*** up!”: Man’s outburst lands him in court

        News “You were slow to make admissions, meaning you were slow to show your remorse.”

        Qld Premier pitches controversial quarantine camps to PM

        Premium Content Qld Premier pitches controversial quarantine camps to PM

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk’s mining camp quarantine plan lands on PM’s desk

        Meet Gladstone's Harbours new watchdog

        Premium Content Meet Gladstone's Harbours new watchdog

        News “I feel quite a responsibility stepping into the role.”