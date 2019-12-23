Aussie one-day squad’s BBL flow-on effects

Some of the BBL's biggest stars are only weeks away from jetting to India for a three-match one-day series.

Aaron Finch will lead an Australian side which includes leading BBL players such as Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson and Ashton Turner in a series which runs from January 14-19.

The tour could impact availability for up to six rounds of the Big Bash League, with the Australians due to fly out on January 8 - the day after the third Test against New Zealand.

Round 8 of SuperCoach BBL starts on January 8, although Finch's Melbourne Renegades play Perth Scorchers in Geelong on January 7.

Whether he would feature in the BBL the day before travelling is unclear.

The tour takes in double game weeks for Melbourne Stars (Round 7), Perth Scorchers (Round 9) and Sydney Sixers (Round 10).

There are no byes or doubles in Rounds 8 and Round 11 of SuperCoach BBL.

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and D'Arcy Short being left out of the squad means they will remain with their BBL clubs.

Australian one-day squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

MORE SUPERCOACH BBL HELP:

SuperCoach BBL: It's time to forgive these Sixers

SuperCoach BBL: Warney's big guns primed for Round 2 bonanza

Is SuperCoach BBL record set to fall?

Why it's not too late to join SuperCoach BBL

Hussey: Prepare for another Stars-Gades final

ODI series v India

January 14, first one-day international, Mumbai.

January 17, second one-day international, Rajkot.

January 19, third one-day international, Bengaluru.

HOW BBL TEAMS WILL BE IMPACTED

*Player/s potentially unavailable

Adelaide Strikers

v Sydney Sixers, January 8, 3.40pm

v Melbourne Renegades, January 12, 3.40pm

v Brisbane Heat, January 14, 3.40pm

v Brisbane Heat, January 17, 3.40pm

v Hobart Hurricanes, January 19, 2.45pm

v Melbourne Stars, January 22, 7.10pm*

Players missing: Alex Carey

What it means: Harry Nielsen will come into the Strikers team while Carey is in India. Should Carey continue to bat at No. 4, Nielsen would likely slot into that position in the batting line-up.

Sean Abbott will miss a SuperCoach double for Sydney Sixers after being recalled to the ODI squad.

Brisbane Heat

v Hobart Hurricanes, January 9, 7.10pm

v Perth Scorchers, January 11, 9.10pm

v Adelaide Strikers, January 14, 3.40pm

v Adelaide Strikers, January 17, 3.40pm

v Melbourne Renegades, January 19, 7.10pm

v Sydney Sixers, January 23, 7.10pm*

Players missing: Marnus Labuschagne.

What it means: Marnus Labuschagne will return to BBL at the same time as his Test teammates and likely slot into the Heat side at No. 4 or No. 5, depending on where AB De Villiers bats. It could mean a role change to opener for Matt Renshaw.

Big hitter Ashton Turner will head to India and miss a double for Perth Scorchers.

Hobart Hurricanes

v Brisbane Heat, January 9, 7.10pm

v Sydney Thunder, January 11, 6.10pm

v Perth Scorchers, January 13, 7.10pm

v Sydney Sixers, January 16, 7.10pm

v Adelaide Strikers, January 19, 2.45pm

v Melbourne Renegades, January 21, 7.10pm*

Players missing:

What it means: The Hurricanes get a clean run thanks to D'Arcy Short missing out on the one-day squad. Matthew Wade could return as soon as the Heat clash on January 9.

Melbourne Renegades

v Melbourne Stars, January 10, 7.10pm

v Adelaide Strikers, January 12, 3.40pm

v Sydney Thunder, January 15, 6.10pm

v Brisbane Heat, January 19, 7.10pm

v Hobart Hurricanes, January 21, 7.10pm*

Players missing: Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson.

What it means: Opener Marcus Harris could get an extended run in the Renegades' team when Finch leads the Australians in India. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi is due to join about Round 8 and could shoulder a greater bowling load with Richardson overseas.

Adam Zampa is one of two Melbourne Stars headed to India.

Melbourne Stars

v Sydney Thunder, January 8, 7.10pm

v Melbourne Renegades, January 10, 7.10pm

v Sydney Sixers, January 12, 7.10pm

v Perth Scorchers, January 15, 9.10pm

v Perth Scorchers, January 18, 3.40pm

v Sydney Sixers, January 20, 9.40pm

v Adelaide Strikers, January 22, 7.10pm*

Players missing: Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa

What it means: The Stars have a double game week immediately after the one-day side travels. Ben Dunk could take the gloves in Handscomb's absence, while Maxwell and Sandeep Lamichhane will ensure they have plenty of cover for Zampa. The hardest hit team in recent summers has got off relatively unscathed.

Perth Scorchers

v Brisbane Heat, January 11, 9.10pm

v Hobart Hurricanes, January 13, 7.10pm

v Melbourne Stars, January 15, 9.10pm

v Melbourne Stars, January 18, 3.40pm

v Sydney Thunder, January 20, 9.40pm

Players missing: Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar

What it means: Turner and Agar will miss their side's Round 9 double, however the second of their two Round 6 games falls on the last day of the New Zealand Test, suggesting they will play.

Sydney Sixers

v Adelaide Strikers, January 8, 3.40pm

v Melbourne Stars, January 12, 7.10pm

v Hobart Hurricanes, January 16, 7.10pm

v Sydney Thunder, January 18, 7.10pm

v Melbourne Stars, January 20, 6.40pm

v Brisbane Heat, January 23, 7.10pm*

Players missing: Sean Abbott, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood.

What it means: Smith and Hazlewood will make a long-awaited return to the Sixers team, likely from January 23. Abbott being unavailable for a double game week is significant and limits the bowling targets from the Sixers.

Ashton Agar will share spinning duties with Adam Zampa in India.

Sydney Thunder

v Melbourne Stars, January 8, 7.10pm

v Hobart Hurricanes, January 11, 6.10pm

v Melbourne Renegades, January 15, 6.10pm

v Sydney Sixers, January 18, 7.10pm

v Perth Scorchers, January 20, 9.40pm

Players missing:

What it means: The Thunder have dodged any selection issues with the one-day side, barring any late changes to the Australian squad.