Aussie man hospitalised after AstraZeneca jab

A man has been admitted to a Melbourne hospital with a rare blood clotting condition following the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Australian reports Australia's chief health officers are urgently reviewing the case after he got the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 22, presented to hospital suffering fever and abdominal pain and was found to have abdominal clots with a very low platelet count.

The symptoms are similar to those seen by German scientists in patients following administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine overseas.

The condition forced Canada to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people aged under 55.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating any links between the condition and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee reportedly met today and is discussing the Melbourne case, with deputy chief health officer Michael Kidd.

An update is expected this afternoon.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently being produced by CSL in Melbourne.

NSW MAY HELP WITH VACCINE ROLLOUT

NSW hospitals could soon be called in to help boost the vaccine rollout following days of fiery exchanges between state leaders and the federal government.

Each this week blamed the other for failing to reach their individual vaccine targets.

About 750,000 jabs have been administered nationwide so far - well short of the four million target which was expected to be achieved by the end of March.

This means 200,000 people will need to roll up their sleeves every day to reach the goal of all Australian adults getting their first dose of the jab by the end of October.

State leaders argue they're being left in the dark about how many doses they're getting and have slammed the federal government for accusing them of stockpiling vaccines.

On Thursday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian echoed her ongoing plea, urging the Morrison government to allow the state's hospitals to help with the rollout if they fall under the federal government's jurisdiction.

NCA NewsWire understands Ms Berejiklian's calls have been answered with the federal government looking to accept her offer.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian repeatedly asked if the state’s hospitals could be used to speed up the rollout. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

The government plans to mass vaccination clinics for phase 2A, Professor Brendan Murphy told senate estimates last week.

Victoria has been given a head start with plans underway for four vaccination centres while more mass centres will be established in other states as the rollout program gathers pace.

Hospitals will be able to vaccinate people from group 1B but the decision to do so will lay with the NSW government.

Professor Murphy was repeatedly probed about vaccination targets but said it would depend on local supply from CSL.

Health care workers arrive to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

"We want to wait and see what the output from CSL is before we give more accurate predictions," he said,

"I am not in a position to give an exact figure. It would be pointless before we've got absolute certainty about the CSL rollout."

Earlier this week, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard fired up during a media address declaring he had "never been more angry".

His outburst came following a media report critical of the NSW government's vaccine rollout. He appeared to blame the federal government for the story's source material

"I am as angry as I have ever been in these 15 months of war against this virus," Mr Hazzard said on Wednesday.

"I am extremely angry and I know there are other health ministers in the country who share similar views, state and territory health ministers.

"It is not appropriate that we wake up and find figures put into the media that haven't been shared with any state or territory governments. It is not appropriate that those figures be put in a light that is misleading."

Health minister Brad Hazzard fired up. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Premier Berejiklian, too, was disappointed, calling the report "misleading" and the situation "extremely unfair".

The news report claimed NSW had been handed some 190,000 doses from the Commonwealth, but only administered about 96,000 of them.

Mr Hazzard took the opportunity to hit back at the federal government, saying their own vaccine rollout had been less than perfect.

"Let's get this really, really clear: The NSW government was asked to roll out 300,000 vaccinations to the groups in 1A and 1B. Of that we have done 100,000," he said.

"The Federal Government was asked and is responsible for 5.5 million people and they have rolled out 50,000. I think the figures speak for themselves."

Minister Hazzard's office has been contacted for comment.

QLD HAS 8 NEW CASES

Queensland has recorded eight new cases today with seven acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There is one historical case which is believed to be the missing link to the first cluster.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said it was great news for Queensland with 35,357 tests undertaken yesterday.

The state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said everyone involved in the two clusters which led to a lockdown in Greater Brisbane had done "everything wonderfully".

"It's been an enormously successful process in terms of people coming forward," she said.

Health authorities believe they have solved the mystery connection between the two Brisbane clusters which triggered the snap lockdown.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital has been the source of the recent clusters in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The Sunshine State reported one new locally acquired case on Friday -- a historical infection of a nurse who worked at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is assumed this nurse was infected by the same returning traveller being treated at the Brisbane hospital as the original infection in a doctor on March 10.

This nurse did not fall ill, but passed the deadly virus on to her partner who then became the source of the cluster which spread across Brisbane's inner north.

"So this is yet another nurse who has unfortunately, through doing nothing wrong, has contracted the infection from a gentleman who is clearly a super-spreader," chief health officer Jeannette Young said on Friday.

"So then it spread within that network and then we had the gentleman come forward, just out of the blue, and get tested.

"Due to all of those people doing what they did, so effectively, we found that cluster. And we've got it under control."

VACCINE ROLLOUT STOUSH

The vaccine rollout stoush between the states and the federal government fired up again as federal cabinet minister David Littleproud saying he "won't be lectured" by the states.

"I won't be lectured to by a man who was sacked as health minister and a government that was derelict in their duty of protecting their frontline health workers by not having them fully vaccinated before they treated COVID patients," Mr Littleproud said in a statement, according to a report in The Australian.

And as Queensland lifted its lockdown in time for Easter, Deputy Premier Steven Miles warned the state would run out of Pzifer vaccines this weekend, causing concern for GPs about the insecurity of the vaccine supply which is a responsibility of the federal government.

Mr Littleproud's statement was in response to comments made by Mr Miles who claimed that he "hadn't heard of" the deputy leader of the national party until this week.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt attempted to play down the stoush, claiming there was no rift between governments and that the rollout was continuing to ramp up.

