Aussie man charged $99k for single beer

English beer is famously average so getting slugged five quid for a bottle is bad enough but when the hotel you're drinking in makes an epic mistake … well it's enough to make your eyes water.

This Ashes series that has been the case for The Australian's cricket writer Peter Lalor, who is in the Old Dart and blimey did he get slugged.

Instead of copping the already slightly over the top price of 5.5 pounds for a bottle of Deucher's IPA at Manchester's Malmaison Hotel he ended up being charged a shocking £55,315.12 (A$99,983.64).

Lalor called it "the most expensive beer in history" on his Twitter account, taking the hotel to task for the massive overcharge he was whacked with not to mention their inept suggestion that Heineken really is a great drop.

See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history.

I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night.

Seriously.



— Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

In a series of tweets Lalor conveyed the whole story of the ordeal as he not only lashed the hotel but also his bank and Visa for not thinking to query the obvious error that was made.

"It was a quiet Sunday night when I made the fateful purchase. I asked a young barman if he had anything that was not an American craft beer or Eurolager. I wanted something a little British," Lalor tweeted.

"He had no idea. Said he'd only worked 6 shifts at the establishment.

"He said he would get the senior bar attendant. She suggested Heineken, so I knew she had no idea what she was talking about. Just quietly, it annoys me a bit when people show no interest in their job, but I persisted politely and opted for the very English IPA pictured above.

"Anyway, I didn't have my reading glasses when she presented me with a bill for the beer and when she had some problems with the machine I didn't think much of it, but it was eventually resolved, I said I didn't want a receipt and she went to leave.

"Something, however, made me ask "how much did I just pay for that beer".

"She checked, covered her mouth, started to giggle and refused to tell me, saying only there had been a mistake and she would fix it.

I insisted.

The Australian's Peter Lalor is covering The Ashes.

"She kept giggling, I told her it needed to be fixed and fixed right now. She ran to get her manager who took the situation far more seriously and went about attempting to arrange a refund.

"She told me somebody would be in contact. Three days later I'm still waiting.

"Then came the call from home. The sum of $99,983.64 had been removed from our account.

And, there'd been a transaction fee of $2,499.59 to add to the pain.

The fee has been refunded but not the larger amount.

"It really is baffling that both Visa and our bank would allow such an amount to go through unquestioned.

And, guess what? They agree that there is a refund in the system but it will take 9 working days for it to go through."

A spokesman for the hotel apologised and said an investigation had been launched.