Aussie Alexandra Mary Hirschi – better known as ‘Supercar Blondie’ – is the world’s richest ‘carfluencer’. Picture: Instagram/@supercarblondie
Aussie Alexandra Mary Hirschi – better known as 'Supercar Blondie' – is the world's richest 'carfluencer'. Picture: Instagram/@supercarblondie
Offbeat

Aussie making $45K per Insta post

by Alexis Carey
23rd Jul 2020 1:30 PM

Alex Hirschi has been a car nut since her childhood in the tiny Queensland town of Boonah.

And today, she's turned that hobby into a glamorous and extremely lucrative $2 million-per-year profession.

The 34-year-old, who is now based in Dubai, has amassed a 30 million-strong social media following thanks to her fun car-related content on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

And it's making her rich, with the former journalist taking out the title of the world's most successful "carfluencer".

According to comparison site GoCompare, Ms Hirschi has topped this year's carfluencer rich list with an estimated yearly income of $A2,016,430.

That equates to a staggering $A45,174 for every Instagram post.

‘Supercar Blondie’ has topped this year’s carfluencer rich list with an estimated yearly income of more than $2 million. Picture: Instagram/@supercarblondie
‘Supercar Blondie’ has topped this year’s carfluencer rich list with an estimated yearly income of more than $2 million. Picture: Instagram/@supercarblondie

 

Not only does Ms Hirschi - who describes herself as the "girl with the cars" - spend her days living every car-lover's dream by test driving the hottest vehicles on the planet, she also rakes in a fortune via brand partnerships, car reviews and sponsored ads.

She also owns a range of luxury vehicles of her own and regularly shares photos and videos of herself behind the wheel.

The down-to-earth Aussie now has more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram, 9 million on Facebook and 3.61 million YouTube subscribers, with a single video showing her perform a classic TikTok dance in front of a Bugatti attracting 3.4 million views.

Before launching the wildly successful Supercar Blondie brand, Ms Hirschi was a professional television and radio broadcast journalist.

She hosted her own talk show on Dubai Eye until April 2017, after moving from Queensland to the United Arab Emirates in 2008.

Since then, she was won a string of awards, with Arabian Business naming her as one of the top 30 most influential women in the Arab world.

She's also been awarded Influencer of the Year by Esquire Middle East, Vlogger of the year by Cosmopolitan Magazine ME and Lifestyle Influencer of the year from the Monaco Influencer Awards.

But the road to success hasn't always been easy, with Ms Hirschi telling The National earlier this year she had ended up in therapy after copping horrific and sexist abuse.

"At the beginning the abuse was just purely sexist comments," she told the publication.

"They said the only way I was successful was because I slept my way there.

"I would get messages saying I should kill myself and I was a stain on the industry."

But these days, the majority of her followers are supportive, with Ms Hirschi telling the Daily Mail she has plenty of "pinch me" moments when she thinks about what she has achieved.

Of course, the young Aussie isn't the only one making a good living from their passion for automobiles.

UK influencer Colin Furze took out second place in the carfluencer list, with an estimated annual income of $A919,588.

He's built up a following of more than 10 million on YouTube by taking luxury cars apart and then rebuilding them from scratch.

Third place went to Dave "HeavyD" Sparks from the US, who makes an estimated $A850,594 a year thanks to his social media accounts which are chock full of big trucks, big wheels and big food.

 

 

Originally published as Aussie making $45K per Insta post

