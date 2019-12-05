Aussie legend set to rock at Agnes Blues Fest

LOCKED IN: Australian musician Tex Perkins will headline the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival. Picture: Supplied

THE iconic Tex Perkins, joined by The Fat Rubber Band, will headline 2020’s Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Brisbane-born Perkins has played a key role in Australian music and it’s understandably difficult to pull together a coherent picture of a man whose career has taken in everything from the hard-edge pub rock of Beasts of Bourbon to the evocative soundscapes of The Cruel Sea, whose extraordinary 1991 single This is Not the Way Home placed Perkins’ world-weary growl in a new musical context and heralded the emergence of an entirely original yet archetypically Australian sound.

More recently he’s delighted fans during stage performances of The Man in Black, where he stars as Johnny Cash.

He has also released five solo albums, for which his backing band the Dark Horses congealed around him.

Perkins is a legend within the Aussie music industry and is revered as one of the country’s rock ’n’ roll outlaws.

The festival stage will welcome Perkins on Saturday, February 22.

The announcement follows last month’s addition of local favourites Kissing the Flint to the line-up.

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will be held over three days from February 21-23 at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Three-day early-bird tickets are on sale now for $121.

The festival is sponsored by Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Celebration Fund and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, the festival featuring on the government agency’s It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

For more information, visit agnesbluesandroots.com.au.