Aussie hip hop artist, Illy puts regional towns in spotlight

Illy will be touring regional Australia later this year, stopping in Gladstone along the way.

AFTER announcing he will be coming to Gladstone earlier this month, the platinum-selling Australian hip hop artist, Illy, shared what the upcoming regional tour means to him.

The Two Degrees Regional Tour kicking off in August follows Illy's largest ever capital city tour in March and April, which featured sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

"I take a lot of pride in how hard we've worked,” Illy said.

Regionally, Illy has a strong history with two prior performances at the Groovin' The Moo Festival and his previous regional headline tour in 2014.

On his upcoming visit to regional Australia, Illy said "it's been way too long and I'm really looking forward [to it].

"I love touring and being on the road and I'm lucky to have fans in the more regional towns as well as the big cities.”

Illy's most extensive regional tour to date starts in August and is the first time the ARIA no. 1 album is brought to regional Australia.

Other than Gladstone, the platinum-selling Aussie artist will also be stopping in Port Hedland, Launceston, Toowoomba, Cairns and many more.

Illy said he is more than excited to visit these more remote towns.

"People in these non-capital cities go just as wild and scream just as loud,” Illy said.

"[So] I want to bring the show to them.”

The hip hop artist said touring regionally is a big bonus for him because he gets to see parts of the country he otherwise wouldn't.

"Plus it's going to be freezing in Melbourne at that time [of year] so I'm really excited to be headed to Gladstone,” Illy said.

When asked how he feels about performing regionally Illy said "I love it.”

"There's really not much to it, I love being on the road.”

The famous artist explained the difference between capital city and regional tours for him and said "there's just a seven or eight day tour with capital cities.”

"If you can look beyond the capital cities there's way more to do in regional towns.”

The hip hop artist will be performing in Gladstone on September 17 at the Harvey Road Tavern.

Tickets for The Two Degrees Regional Tour are on sale now and available at illyal.com.