Aussie heroes in Gladstone's spotlight this Australia Day

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Australia Day Ambassadors Paul and Gabrielle Quilliam founded the Hummingbird House Foundation and will be visiting Gladstone this Saturday to share their journey with residents.

THIS year's Australia Day ambassadors for the Gladstone region are a fitting example of what can be achieved by everyday people.

Brisbane couple Paul and Gabrielle Quilliam will visit Gladstone to share their story at the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

Mr and Mrs Quilliam founded Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House, in 2011 - and they advocate for families caring for children with serious conditions.

Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett said it was a privilege to have them.

"Our region is especially lucky to have two such incredible people spending Australia Day with us,” Cr Burnett said.

"(They) have done incredible things for families across our state and are both nothing short of extraordinary.”

He said they would get a chance to see everything Gladstone and its people had to offer.

"Australia Day Ambassadors are also given insight into the local traditions and attractions by the local communities they visit,” Cr Burnett said.

"I couldn't think of a better way to spend my Australia Day than celebrating at the magnificent Millennium Esplanade, so our ambassadors are in for a real Aussie treat.

Since 2011, Mr and Mrs Quilliam, a former school teacher and nurse, have raised more than $18million for the Hummingbird House Foundation through government funding and philanthropic and corporate donations.

Australia Day ambassadors are chosen by the Australia Day Council and visit communities across the country.