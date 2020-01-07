Menu
Nerida and Brian Egan from Aussie Helpers.
Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

Jorja McDonnell
7th Jan 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 5:11 PM
THE founder of Charleville-based charity Aussie Helpers, Brian Egan, has died aged 76.

In a statement released this morning, the charity paid tribute to Mr Egan, who founded Aussie Helpers 17 years ago.

"It is with great sadness that the team at Aussie Helpers reports the passing of co-founder Brian Egan," the statement read

"Brian, 76, dedicated his life to helping others and, with his wife Nerida, founded rural charity Aussie Helpers in 2002, providing support to thousands of farming families doing it tough on the land.

"Brian was the winner of Queensland Senior Australian of the Year in 2008, and was widely respected and admired throughout the Australian farming community and will be missed by those who were touched by his generosity and kindness.

"Brian is survived by his wife Nerida and daughters Natasha, Samantha, Kelly and Victoria."

Last year, Mr Egan stepped down from his position as CEO of the charity, citing health concerns, and the position was taken over by his daughter Samantha.

Aussie Helpers is one of Australia's largest charities providing assistance to farmers, helping more than 13,000 families through financial aid, supply donations, education support, mental health help, and more.

In his life, Mr Egan was awarded the Pride of Australia Medal and Senior Australian of the Year (Queensland) for his work.

