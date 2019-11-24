Aussie hammer Pakistan... but Kiwi challenge looms

Babar Azam must go big today if Pakistan are to make of it at the Gabba.

Australia has kicked off the summer with a comprehensive triumph over Pakistan, but footsteps are thundering from across the Tasman.

Pakistan dug in late on Sunday to make the Australian quicks work for the day four finish, but even so it was a big innings and 5 run victory.

Babar Azam announced himself as the newest batting colossus in world cricket with a maiden Test hundred on Australian soil, and gutsy wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan smashed a gutsy 95 which fell agonisingly short of what would have been a deserved ton.

Australia celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. Picture: AFP

If Pakistan's second innings 335 had come in the first, it could have made for a more intriguing contest.

But in almost all departments Australia has dominated Pakistan, with Josh Hazlewood finishing with four wickets and Mitchell Starc a three-wicket haul.

Pakistan's quicks may like their chances with the pink ball in Adelaide, but in reality the bigger competition could be when New Zealand touch down.

Josh Hazlewood picked up a hatful of wickets on day four. Picture: AFP

The Black Caps enjoyed one of their great Test days against England yesterday, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling smashing a memorable double-hundred.

Bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner also got in on the action with a maiden Test hundred, and England were reeling at 3-55 by stumps and needing to bat an entire day with only seven wickets in hand to save the Test.

New Zealand will arrive in Australia for three Tests from early December and if their performance against England is any indication, Tim Paine's side could have a challenge on its hands.