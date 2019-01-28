Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian natives make a stunning bouquet.
Australian natives make a stunning bouquet. InspiredFootage
Gardening

Aussie flowers are a cut above

by MAREE CURRAN, GREEN THUMB
27th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lots of Australian native plants make great cut flowers, and many of these are easy to grow in your garden.

Top of the list is probably kangaroo paw (anigozanthos) because they are easy to grow, quick to bloom, bloom for a long time and come in a wide range of colours.

Banksias and telopeas are especially good. Grevilleas work well too, especially Sylvia, Moonlight and Majestic.

NSW Christmas bush (ceratopetalum gummiferum) has a profusion of pretty pinky-red flowers at the ends of the stems and the glossy foliage is very attractive, too. This is in bloom in late spring/early summer.

In winter and spring, tea-tree blossom (leptospermum) is very pretty and you can get pinks, reds and whites. Another choice for winter/spring flowering is rice flower (ozothamnus diosmifolius), which has white, pink or apricot coloured blooms.

Wax flower (philotheca myoporoides) produces lovely pink buds that open to star-shaped white flowers, and blooms for several months from winter into spring. It's great for small gardens.

Another good plant for small gardens and for mass planting as a groundcover, is Billy Buttons (pycnosorus globosus), which grows as a clump of silvery grey leaves from which bright yellow flowers emerge on tall, sturdy stems.

Silver dollar eucalypt (eucalyptus cinerea) has very distinctive, circular bluey green leaves with a lovely subtle scent. Grevillea baileyana foliage is also lovely. The deeply lobed leaves have a delightful rusty underside - a bit like a magnolia grandiflora.

Got a gardening question? Email maree@edenatbyron.com.au

australian natives cut flowers green thumb maree curran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    premium_icon Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    News A MUM who threatened to blow up the Gladstone police station over claims officers were harassing her son has been released on parole.

    Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    premium_icon Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    News 1 per cent campaign reaches next stage.

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    News Ten crews are currently on the scene near Plimsoil Crt.

    • 28th Jan 2019 8:24 AM