Aussie ‘enforcer’ in mix as Bodyline war heats up

Australia has been urged to deploy their ‘attack dog’ James Pattinson on Boxing Day. Picture: Getty

Australian captain Tim Paine has vowed to be more ruthless as calls grow for selectors to unleash the beast and make James Pattinson their 'Bodyline' enforcer.

Test greats Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan believe if Australia wants to walk the walk after talking up the return of Bodyline bowling, they should not hesitate in going to its heaviest artillery for a Boxing Day rematch against the fiery Kiwis.

Vaughan has seen plenty of England teams come to Australia and be shown up like "rabbits in the headlights" and senses New Zealand are similarly transfixed.

Up 1-0 in the series, Pattinson is the attack dog to finish the job.

"Pretty simple for me - get Pattinson in, unleash him," Warne told News Corp.

"He's aggressive and I want him to come in and I want him to bowl fast and be aggressive and smash it into the wicket."

After Matthew Wade was left battered and bruised by Neil Wagner's short-pitched assault, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said his side were embracing the hostility - adamant the fast bowling cartel will be out to square up in Melbourne.

"I think you have to embrace it. It's a challenge," said Lyon.

"Short pitch bowling is going to be a tactic … I'm going to cop it so it's unfortunate I can't dish it out, so that's why I've got to get the big boys to look after me.

"I've just got to remind them every now and then that they hit me."

Australian coach Justin Langer has flagged the prospect of veteran Siddle being called up at the MCG as a potential replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, with a squad to be confirmed on Tuesday.

Langer has also declared that dropping a batsman and going with four fast bowlers is also a legitimate option in the second Test.

Former England captain Douglas Jardine (L) deployed the Bodyline tactics to stifle Australian great Sir Donald Bradman, much to the disappointment of Australian captain Bill Woodfull (R).

Former England skipper Vaughan said Paine's assertion that the rest of the trans-Tasman series will resemble the famous 'Bodyline' tactics used by Douglas Jardine against Sir Donald Bradman's team in the early 1930s was a declaration of war.

"That's why James Pattinson has to play. Pattinson comes in for Josh Hazlewood," Vaughan said on Fox Cricket's 360 program.

"I don't think it's even a discussion. Pattinson bowls at 145km/h with Cummins and then Starc and a bit of Nathan Lyon. I wouldn't change anything."

Vaughan has first-hand experience at what it's like to be on both sides of the equation against Australia. The former Test star says it's obvious where New Zealand's minds are at.

"The majority of the New Zealand side for me look very similar to what England do a lot of the time when they arrive here," Vaughan said.

"They are a bit like rabbits in the headlights.

"This is one Test match win for New Zealand in 29 … whether it's one day cricket or Test cricket I really think the Australians have the wool over the New Zealanders eyes."

Former Australian star Mike Hussey said New Zealand quick Neil Wagner might have started the fight with his brutal assault of tenacious Tasmanian Matthew Wade, but there was no doubt who held the bigger gun.

"That's why Tim Paine is dropping it because he knows he's got the artillery in his camp," Hussey said on 360.

"They've got Wagner who has a good go but he's in the 130s, Tim Southee is in the 130s, maybe high 120s… I know which camp I'd rather be in if they're bowling Bodyline."

In England, Australia were perhaps guilty of taking the foot off the pedal after securing the Ashes urn, as they slumped to their worst performance in the fifth Test - costing them a chance at a rare series triumph.

Three consecutive annihilations of Pakistan and now New Zealand this summer suggest Australia has rediscovered its ruthless streak.

"We are getting there, we can still get better at it," said captain Paine.