Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament Reacts As Australia's GDP Figures Confirm First Recession In 30 Years
Parliament Reacts As Australia's GDP Figures Confirm First Recession In 30 Years
Business

Aussie economy casts pandemic aside

by Gerard Cockburn
2nd Jun 2021 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM

Australia’s economic activity has recovered from the pandemic, with latest figures revealing the nation’s strong rebound from the virus.

National gross domestic product for the March quarter rose 1.8 per cent and was fuelled by a big surge in private investment and housing.

“With 1.8 per cent growth in the March quarter 2021, Australian economic activity has recovered to be above pre-pandemic levels and has grown 1.1 per cent through the year,” ABS head of national accounts Michael Smedes said.

Private investment contributed 0.9 percentage points to the growth, with machinery and equipment investment recording its strongest quarterly rise since 2009.

Dwelling investment rose 6.4 per cent and was supported by government schemes such as HomeBuilder grants.

Mr Smedes said government packages had supported the major economic indicator to rise above pre-pandemic levels.

“The rise in machinery and equipment investment was widespread and observed in both mining and non-mining industries,” he said.

Household spending increased 1.2 per cent, while spending on services rose 2.4 per cent over the period.

This has been attributed to the easing of restrictions across Australia.
Spending on goods dropped 0.5 per cent but remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

Originally published as Aussie economy casts pandemic aside

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

        Premium Content New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

        News Along with eight screening rooms, it will include a foyer, games room, amenities, lounge, bar, candy bar and ticketing area.

        Shock move to postpone Gladstone Show

        Premium Content Shock move to postpone Gladstone Show

        Entertainment ‘We as a committee were left no alternative but to reschedule.’

        Teen suffers broken leg on CQ oval

        Premium Content Teen suffers broken leg on CQ oval

        News QAS were called to the scene to assist the teenager.

        Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

        Premium Content Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

        News A Central Queensland council is seeking expressions of interest for a food vendor...