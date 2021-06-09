Aussie drug lord’s chilling warning after AFP raids

Fugitive drug lord Hakan Ayik, who was on Tuesday unmasked as one of the two men who led the criminal underworld straight to law enforcement, was issued with a chilling warning: Hand yourself in and save your family.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said Ayik's actions in promoting the encrypted AN0M devices made him a "wanted individual''.

The 42-year-old is hiding out in Turkey after fleeing from police who were investigating a $230 million drug importation, but police say he has continued to run his criminal enterprises from overseas.

He has been a major promoter and seller of the police Trojan horse app AN0M, which delivered the 25 million messages sent on its platform straight back to federal agents in Canberra.

"I think given the threat that he faces, he's best off handing himself in to us as soon as he can,'' Mr Kershaw said of the former Comanchero bikie associate, who lived in Sydney before fleeing to Turkey via Cyprus.

"What you're seeing is that he was one of the co-ordinators of this particular device. So he's essentially set up his own colleagues," Mr Kershaw said.

"He's a wanted individual.

"And my view would be the sooner he hands himself in and to look after his family … the better for him and his family.

Asked if Ayik was now a "marked'' man, Mr Kershaw replied: "Probably, yes.''

Ayik's wife, Dutch woman Fleur Messelink, with whom he has two small boys, took down her public Instagram page at the weekend after her husband's involvement in a hotel in Istanbul called the Kings Cross Hotel was made public.

Ms Messelink had previously filled the social media platform with pictures of her on luxurious holidays, visiting the Maldives and New York, posing with Chanel handbags, and Mercedes cars.

Police have so far been unable to bring Ayik back to Australia to face court, but believe he is now under genuine threat from aggrieved users of AN0,

Users had signed up for the devices on Ayik's endorsement, but now find themselves in the hands of police, while Ayik remains at large.

