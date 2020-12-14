Jordan Silk is going to have to start wearing a cape.

The Sydney Sixers star pulled off an incredible "Superman" save on the boundary in the Big Bash League season opener against Hobart last week and backed it up with another sublime piece of fielding in a huge win over the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday night.

The Sixers crushed the Renegades by 145 runs to claim the biggest win in BBL history and after Silk did plenty of damage with the bat, he cemented his status as one of the best fielders in the country.

Benny Howell was hoping the ball would land safe when he clipped Carlos Brathwaite into the leg side but Silk came haring in from deep square leg, dived forwards and scooped the Kookaburra up just before it hit the turf.

"Jordan Silk, of course it is," Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard said during the broadcast. "Anyone else catches that, it's the best catch of their career."

Mark Waugh added: "It's probably top five for him."

Seven's James Brayshaw said Silk has "the best hands in the game" while Michael Slater added: "He is unbelievable."

The brilliant catch sent Howell on his way for a second-ball duck as the Renegades capitulated to 60 all out in 10.4 overs in pursuit of the Sixers' monster total of 4/205.

No Renegades batsman made it past 13 as Ben Dwarshuis (4/13) and Steve O'Keefe (3/16) ran riot with the ball.

Earlier, Sixers opener Josh Philippe laid the platform with a spectacular 95 off 57 balls while captain Daniel Hughes chipped in with a smooth 32 off 23 balls.

Silk then came in during the Power Surge and pumped four fours from his first five balls, finishing unbeaten on 45 from just 19 deliveries as the Sixers became the first team to break the 200-run barrier this season.

Originally published as Aussie cricket's 'Superman' strikes again