Aussie cricket trio take on the greatest

THREE of Australia's biggest names faced off against 12 of the greatest deliveries in Australian cricket history in a unique opportunity.

Coming together to launch Kayo's coverage of the summer of cricket in Sydney on Tuesday, Australia's top spin bowler Nathan Lyon, paceman Josh Hazlewood and short-form batting specialist Chris Lynn took on some of the best balls ever bowled.

The players were put through their paces against the likes of Shane Warne's "Gatting Ball" AKA "the ball of the century", Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Brendon McCullum in the 2015 World Cup Final, and a range of other famous deliveries on Kayo's bowling simulator, which is able to exactly replicate the deliveries.

Kayo's bowling simulator, which was designed in the UK and was used for the first time in Australia by the Aussie trio, will travel across the country this summer, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face-up to simulated versions of some of history's best deliveries.

It will feature at the Deepavali Event 2019 in Sydney on November 3 before featuring at various cricket matches across the summer with locations still to be announced.

Hazelwood said it "was pretty exciting" to have one of his balls be selected as one of the greatest balls to be used for the simulator.

"There's a couple of Warney's delivery's and a couple of Nathan's and then one of mine," he said.

"It's pretty exciting and we'll see how it comes down.

Australian cricketers Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Chris Lynn took on the history books.

"It was at the SCG against Pakistan, I think he was a tail-ender, just lucky to get it on the stumps. But I think there's quite a bit of reverse swing on it, probably the only place you get it in Australia at the SCG to be honest, so you've got to make the most of it."

Lyon, who delivered two of the deliveries selected by as one of the Australia's best deliveries, said it was "pretty special" to be recognised twice by Kayo.

For Lynn, it was more about having banter with his Australian teammates Lyon and Hazelwood, focusing on their balls because he wanted to drop some cheeky sledges.

"I've never faced a ball that spun off Nathan Lyon so I got one that actually spun today, and then I got one from Josh Hazelwood that blew my toe off," Lynn said.

"It was actually really fun. I don't think I could sit there and face Shane Warne for six hours but I think a lot of kids will be this summer around the grounds.

"It's a cool little set up and I think it will do well throughout the summer."

The simulator is just another way Kayo is going all out for the summer of cricket.

Kayo will deliver every Australian men's and women's home international, plus every match of the BBL and WBBL live and on demand.

'Kayo Minis', a condensed highlights package for those who miss the full game, will be available for every men's and women's international, BBL and select WBBL matches.

Fans can warm up to the action with a suite of special cricket programming, including classic matches, documentaries, and cricket magazine show across the summer, including Cricket 360, the award-winning Cricket Legends, and The Cricket Tragic.

There have been few roars like the one seen at the MCG when Mitchell Starc knocked over Brendon McCullum.

VOTE FOR AUSTRALIA'S GREATEST BALL : FAST BOWLERS

Peter Siddle hat-trick ball

It was the Brisbane Test of 2010 where Peter Siddle delivered one of Australia's greatest Test moments of the modern era.

The Victorian quick, on the day he celebrated his 26th birthday, became ninth Australian bowler to take a Test hat-trick and Australia's 11th hat-trick overall.

Early in the afternoon of the first day, Siddle had Alastair Cook caught at first slip before knocking over Matt Prior.

But his final ball was the peach, hitting Stuart Broad on the pad in front of leg stump to complete the memorable moment.

Ryan Harris' first ball stunner

While the 2013-14 Ashes was Mitchell Johnson's series, Ryan Harris also produced one of the balls of the year.

At the start of England's second innings at the WACA, the stage was set for an epic England hold out.

But needing 504 runs to win Harris opened the door with a ball that moved an absolute mile and then skidded off the surface, an unplayable ball that dismissed Alastair Cook for a golden duck with the first ball of the innings.

Mitchell Johnson's 'absolute beauty'

In the same series, the Aussie bowlers were looking to make Alastair cook their bunny.

Well, Mitchell Johnson made everyone look like his bunny in the series, taking an incredible 37 wickets and cementing himself in Australian cricket history.

While his fiery bowling and vicious bouncers had the English batsmen terrified, Johnson showed what he could do with this ball to dismiss the English skipper.

Dennis Lillee's last ball peach

Dennis Lillee was and still is the quintessential Australian fast bowler.

With his shirt unbuttoned as low as it could go, a tuft of hair sticking out the gap, a gold chain bouncing around erratically and his lapels flapping in the wind, there was no one like Dennis Lillee.

And no one could do what he did to West Indian great Viv Richards when he bamboozled the legend with the final ball on Boxing Day 1981.

Josh Hazelwood's unplayable ball

Arguably one of Josh Hazelwood's best balls, the NSW quick pulled off a gem of a delivery.

Channelling the man who he has been compared to most - Glenn McGrath - on the day of the Pink test in 2017, Hazelwood pulled off an absolute masterclass of reverse swing.

Pitching it wide of the stumps the ball all of sudden veered at the stumps, ending the Pakistan innings at 315 and leaving the commentators stunned.

Mitchell Starc wins the World Cup

When Australia faced New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final, Brendon McCullum was arguably the biggest hurdle for Australia to deal with.

So luckily Australian had Mitchell Starc.

The NSW quick delivered a ball that started the rot and put Australia on the path to win the World Cup.

VOTE FOR AUSTRALIA'S GREATEST BALL : SPIN BOWLERS

Mike Gatting needed a tennis racquet.

Warney's 'Ball of the century'

There's a reason it's the ball of the century.

The Gatting Ball is as legendary as the bowler who bowled it with Shane Warne establishing his legacy with the ball.

And it was his first ball in England - there is not much else you can say about it.

Shane Warne's 700th wicket

Shane Warne made a career doing something that no one else could do.

So it was apt that the sheik of tweak would become the first Australian to reach 700 wickets, Warne was at the MCG against England on Boxing Day and it was like it was meant to be.

A big loopy legspinner beat Andrew Strauss all ends up like it was just meant to happen.

Shane Warne's impossible ball

For the third time in the poll, Shane Warne made Andrew Strauss look foolish but only because he bowled a ball that turned a corner.

Warne had the ball on a string and produced several ball that have gone down particularly in Test cricket history.

Stuart MacGill's absolute cherry

Stuart MacGill lived in Shane Warne's shadow for much of his career but when he had a chance to play for Australia, he took it with both hands.

Playing against South Africa, MacGill produced the perfect leg spinner's dismissal.

Bowling to Jacques Kallis, MacGill ripped the spinner from just outside leg stump to nab the edge of the legend's back.

Nathan Lyon's stunning ripper

Who said Nathan Lyon can't turn the ball very far.

The off-spinning champion has proven to be a valuable second innings weapon for Australia over the years as this wicket shows.

A little rough outside the off stump is all he needs to put fear into batsmen around the world.

Nathan Lyon's first ever ball

Shane Warne really ruined Australia for spin bowlers as for a long time, no other tweaker could live up to the legendary star.

But Nathan Lyon is not the GOAT for nothing.

Australia's greatest ever off-spinner arrived on the scene in the perfect way, nabbing a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket.