Aussie cricket star’s ‘amazing’ baby reveal

Australian cricketer Megan Schutt has revealed her wife Jess Holyoake is pregnant with their first child.

Two years after tying the knot, the couple is set to welcome a baby girl later this year, with the due date in early November.

"Jess and I are excited to FINALLY be able to spill the beans," Schutt tweeted on Sunday evening.

"Jess has the joy of carrying a mini me, lucky her."

Huge congrats! That’s lovely news! — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) May 30, 2021

Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar tweeted: "This such amazing news … yippee."

English cricketer Alexandra Hartley posted: "Stop it!!! Congratulations both of you."

Cricket reporter Adam Collins tweeted: "Wonderful!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

New Zealand vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite commented: "Congrats guys!! So excited for you."

Schutt and Holyoake married in March 2019, with the South Australian pace bowler calling it the "best day of my life".

"Saying 'partner' is nice, but when having to explain that it's a woman a lot of the time I think that often gets a reaction, which isn't quite comfortable," Schutt said in 2019.

"Now we're able to (just) say wife, flat out, and people know that's the deal."

Best day of my life. My heart is so full. I am a lucky woman ❤️ Mrs and Mrs Schutt 💁🏼 #Scholyoakewedding#loveislove#morephotostocome

📷 - Brody Grogan Photography

🎥 - @CurtisBrownjohnpic.twitter.com/RHjMQzA8ZV — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) March 31, 2019

Schutt has represented Australia in 65 one-day matches and 73 T20s since making her international debut in 2012.

The 28-year-old has taken 204 international wickets and claimed 74 scalps for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL.

She was the leading wicket-taker during Australia's triumphant 2020 T20 World Cup campaign, taking 4/18 in the final against India.

