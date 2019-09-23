Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Gosling has been charged over the death, and could now face 15-years behind bars and a public caning if found guilty.
Andrew Gosling has been charged over the death, and could now face 15-years behind bars and a public caning if found guilty.
Crime

Aussie could face public caning over death

23rd Sep 2019 12:34 PM

An Aussie IT worker who allegedly threw a wine bottle from a 35-storey apartment in Singapore, killing a grandfather, could face 15 years behind bars as well as a public caning for his actions.

Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged earlier this month with "a rash act causing death" after a bottle landed on the head of delivery driver and father-of-four Nasiari Sunee, who was at a barbecue below surrounded by friends and family.

One of the women at the gathering was a nurse - but Sunee couldn't be saved. It is understood Mr Sunee was celebrating a relative's house-warming and was about to eat dinner.

Father-of-four Nasiari Sunee, right, died in hospital the following day after being hit in the head by a wine bottle.
Father-of-four Nasiari Sunee, right, died in hospital the following day after being hit in the head by a wine bottle.

Over the weekend, the charges against Mr Gosling were upgraded to 'voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument', according to The Straits Times.

The IT expert was initially charged with causing death by rash act, and faced a maximum five-year sentence, however the new charge could mean his punishment now sits at 15-years behind bars along with a public caning for his alleged actions.

Mr Gosling surrendered to the police 10 days after the alleged incident, following a thorough search inside the Spottiswoode 18 condominium for the offender.

Mr Gosling will return to court on October 18.

More Stories

andrew gosling crime singapore

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...