Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aussie $14b coal industry in jeopardy as Chinese ban kicks in

by Nathan Vass in New York
15th Dec 2020 6:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australia's $14 billion coal export industry to China has been rocked after months of import restrictions which have brought it to its knees.

Beijing has formalised its black-listing of Australia's coal exports at a high-level meeting held over the weekend, deepening a crisis for one of the nation's biggest export earners.

The National Development Reform and Commission met with major Chinese power companies on Saturday to address a surge in coal prices in the world's second biggest economy, according to state media reports.

The Commission - China's top economic planning agency - has not yet commented on the meeting, but reports by state-controlled media singled out the Australian coal industry, The Australian reports.

 

A coal truck in Australia. Picture: Supplied
A coal truck in Australia. Picture: Supplied

"China's top economic planner on Saturday gave approval to power plants to import coal without clearance restrictions, except for Australia," reported the Global Times.

The state-controlled paper suggested coal producers in Mongolia, Indonesia and Russia would benefit from the change in policy, which attempts to calm soaring coal prices in China.

China's National Development and Reform Commission at a meeting with 10 Chinese power plants on Saturday and reported by state media on Monday, means Australian coal will be blocked indefinitely while China ramps up imports from Mongolia, Indonesia and Russia, and expands local production.

Originally published as Aussie $14b coal industry in jeopardy as Chinese ban kicks in

More Stories

australia china coal exports resources

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man ruins his 40-year clean streak

        Premium Content Man ruins his 40-year clean streak

        Crime Russell Conrad Tewes had been drinking for the first time in a long time.

        Man blames getting dumped for drug offending

        Premium Content Man blames getting dumped for drug offending

        Crime But his penalty handed down in the Magistrates Court was the least of his worries.

        99 fireworks found in man’s backpack

        Premium Content 99 fireworks found in man’s backpack

        Crime Shane Kenneth Nash’s spree of offending finally caught up with him.

        Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

        Premium Content Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

        Crime Simone Therese Aldridge’s lawyer asked the court to consider the amount that was...