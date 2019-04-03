Worker dead after electrocution

The man was reportedly electrocuted when he was replacing a power pole.

An worker has died after being electrocuted after replacing a power pole on Sydney's north shore.

Robert Nicholls, 39, was rushed to the Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition but later died, according to the Electrical Trades Union.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this tragic time," union secretary Justin Page said in a statement.

Mr Nicholls was part of a crew with electricity distribution company Ausgrid replacing a low-voltage power pole in Lane Cove on Tuesday when he suffered the devastating injury.

"We are deeply saddened by the death today of a colleague and line worker who received a serious electric shock while carrying out work in the Lane Cove area yesterday," an Ausgrid spokeswoman told news.com.au on Wednesday.

The man worked for Ausgrid, the main electricity distribution company for central and northern Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle.

"Our thoughts and prayer are with his family and we have offered them every assistance.

"We are providing support and counselling to his colleagues who were on site with him on the day.

"The safety of our own people and the public is our number one priority".

The workplace tragedy occurred just a day after Christopher Cassaniti, 18, died when a massive pile of scaffolding and building materials fell on him and another worker, 39, at a construction site at Sydney's Macquarie Park.

Mr Cassaniti and the other worker became trapped beneath a mountain of twisted steel and cement bricks that fell from 17m up in Epping Road just after 12.20pm.

It's understood the 39-year-old remain in a critical condition.

In January, pharmacist Hossam Ibrahim was electrocuted by a live 11,000 volt Ausgrid cable which came down in a storm outside his Punchbowl home in western Sydney.

It took around 30 minutes to retrieve the Sydney dad's body as fire crews waited for the electricity to be tuned off, said neighbours.

With the incident on Tuesday, Ausgrid said the cause of it was yet to be determined and a SafeWork NSW investigation was under way.