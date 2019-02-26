Mum's Aus Day pub brawl ends with hefty compo payout

A MOTHER has been ordered to pay $750 compensation to a woman she attacked at a pub on Australia Day.

A MOTHER has been ordered to pay $750 compensation to a woman she attacked at a pub on Australia Day.

Karen Maree Ballard pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Ballard and her friends were celebrating Australia Day at the Tannum Sands Hotel on January 26, 2018.

The pub was hosting a water pistol fight in the outdoor area, with guests invited to bring their own water pistols.

The female victim had been at the pub for two hours before Ballard arrived with her group.

The court was told Ballard and the victim knew each other as acquaintances.

The victim was sitting in the smoker's area with a man when Ballard opened the glass sliding door to go outside.

Using his water pistol, the man squirted Ballard in her face.

The court was told a frustrated Ballard took the water pistol and hid it somewhere inside.

Sometime later the woman victim walked inside and asked bar staff if the pistol had been found.

Ballard approached the woman and said: "you're not getting your f---ing gun back".

The woman told Ballard the man had no intentions of spraying Ballard with it, but wanted the pistol returned.

The court was told Ballard "lunged" at the woman, who put her arms up to defend herself, and pushed her backwards into a glass window.

Ballard punched the woman several times.

Bar staff intervened and Ballard was kicked out.

The next day the victim attended the police station and reported the assault.

The victim suffered cuts to her face and bruising to her arms, the court was told.

The victim's version of events corroborated with CCTV footage from the hotel.

The court was told Ballard was 49 years old.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said if the magistrate recorded a conviction, she would not be able to obtain a Blue Card to work with children.

Mr Pepito told the court Ballard was a mother of three.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton said if Ballard wanted to work with children she needed to set a better example.

He also noted it was not the woman victim who squirted Ballard in the face with the pistol.

Mr Luxton ordered Ballard to complete 12 months' probation and pay $750 in compensation to the victim.

A conviction was not recorded.