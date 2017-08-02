25°
News

Aurizon's shock move to bring in foreign train drivers

Michelle Gately
| 2nd Aug 2017 10:14 AM
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Allan Reinikka ROK120816aaurizon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AURIZON could bring foreign train drivers to Australia, new Federal Government documents have revealed.

Aurizon's Western Australian subsidiary, Australia Western Railroad Pty Ltd, has been included in a list of new labour agreements released after calls for transparency of the visa system.

SBS is reporting that foreign workers could be offered permanent residency as part of the agreement.

Company-specific agreements can be made on a case-by-case basis where a "genuine skills or labour shortage for an occupation exists" and cannot be filled by Australian workers or other migration arrangements.

"Employers are required to have made recent, genuine efforts to recruit, employ or engage Australian citizens or Australian permanent residents," the government's website states.

Train drivers are not on the Federal Government's list of eligible skilled occupations for 457 visas.

It comes after Aurizon announced in June it would close its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop resulting in the loss of 181 jobs.

Another 126 workers are expected to lose their jobs at Bluff, Gladstone and Stanwell, including train drivers.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Aurizon for comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  457 visa editors picks

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

The community has paid tribute to Miriam Vale police officer Owen Harms, who died yesterday.

Body found in car confirmed as missing Gladstone man

MISSING: Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, 69.

Police confirm body located in car was Leslie Shulze.

Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

HIGHLIGHT: Monster Truck Mayhem will be part of the Gladstone Show next week. Go to www.gladstoneshowsociety.com.au for more.

Non-stop action planned for Gladstone's biggest birthday show ever.

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Tales from the Gumtree

CUTE STORY: Don't forget to pick up this book today.

There is arguably no cuter duo than Snugglepot and Cuddlepie.

Local Partners

Saving the tigers one cupcake at a time

One little girl's quest to save the tigers with an animal cupcake stall at the Kmart Rotary markets on August 20.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone Marina welcomes Pacific Jewel cruise ship

Isaac Liew, Allandrea Howard, Jovi Kelly, Ellouise Howard and Evie Campbell at Spinnaker Park.

Gladstone has welcomed P+O cruises back for a new week.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

HE went viral for her foul-mouthed appearance on Dr Phil. Now Danielle Bregoli — aka the ‘cash me ousside’ teen — has faced court on a string of charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road?

18 Cotton Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? ... TABLE ALL...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? This property comprises of; andbull; Property size 2074m2 andbull; Main Shed approx.

LOOKING FOR HARDSTAND OR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BLOCK

9 Red Rover Road, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to ... OFFERS

With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to the port this property is located very well. andbull; 17,800m2 of land, (1.78ha)...

Prime Position - High Traffic Exposure on Main Road

86 GLENLYON ROAD, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial The 675m2 Vacant land is situated on an exposed high traffic Main ... $549,000 + GST

The 675m2 Vacant land is situated on an exposed high traffic Main Road which gives high exposure for your business. The land previously held a material change of...

Large Block on Hansen Road Gladstone!

46 Hanson Road, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial 46 Hansen Road certainly ticks all the boxes with location size and ... Contact Agent For...

46 Hansen Road certainly ticks all the boxes with location size and zoning! andbull; 8262 square metres andbull; Zoned: Mixed Industrial and...

27.83 Hectare residential development site with DA in place

1986 Dawson Highway, Calliope 4680

Commercial The Calliope Outlook Estate property is 28.37 Ha of undulating countryside smack ... Price Upon...

The Calliope Outlook Estate property is 28.37 Ha of undulating countryside smack bang in the middle of Calliope! This property is so well situated at the entrance...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

For Lease or Sale

10 DENNIS STREET, Boyne Island 4680

Commercial Situated in the Boyne Island Industrial Estate (20 minutes south of Gladstone) ... Expressions of...

Situated in the Boyne Island Industrial Estate (20 minutes south of Gladstone) this property which is to be constructed has alot of opportunities. 375m2...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $360,000 NEG

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.