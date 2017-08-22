Aurizon fee fight back in court

Aurizon Network is being sued by a number of mining companies over fees for their use of the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal rail links at Gladstone.

THE long-running court action between Aurizon Network and six coal companies will return to Brisbane Supreme Court in March.

Glencore Coal Queensland, Caledon Coal, Yarrabee Coal, Wesfarmers Curragh, Washpool Coal and Colton Coal are suing Aurizon over costs related to their use of the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal rail links.

The vital Gladstone mining infrastructure provides a direct link to mines in the southern Bowen Basin.

In 2012, the Queensland Competition Authority approved Aurizon receiving a set monthly Wiggins Island Rail Project fee for 19.5 years.

The fee was on top of other fees the miners pay for use of the rail network.

However, falling coal prices and exports meant the miners wanted to reduce the WIRP fee.

The fee does not change to reflect movements in the market.

The court case began in March of 2016.

Justice David Jackson on Monday said he did not expect the trial to start until after mid-2018.

The parties will return to court on March 6 for a review of the case.

- NewsRegional