Aunty Project raises awareness at Gladstone Hospital

MEANINGFUL MOSAIC: Katrina Elliott is busy creating the 'Aunty' Project at Gladstone Hospital to raise awareness of domestic violence in our community. Jessica Perkins

A LOCAL artist is creating a sculpture in the Gladstone Hospital courtyard to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The "Aunty” Project is a mosaic sculpture in the form of a woman, made from ceramic plates, tiles and succulents.

Katrina Elliott said through previous art projects at the hospital, she has "seen the impact art can have in a hospital environment”.

"(Aunty) is like a symbolic figure of care, assistance and hope,” Mrs Elliott said. "With this mosaic, we're wanting to bring awareness and reflect on the impact domestic violence has in our region. The more that we talk about it, the more it will help bring awareness to the issue.”

Mrs Elliott said she loves making art that has meaning behind it and involves the community.

"I could've created the project at home but I wanted people to watch it grow and be a part of it as well,” she said.

"Because we are using broken tiles and ceramics, it's also representing how people can put their lives back together as well with help.”

She said the project started a month ago and hopes it will be finished in about three weeks.

The project was funded through the Regional Arts Development Fund - a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council - and other community organisations and businesses.

Other supports of the project include Katrina Elliot Photography, Gladstone Printing Services, Woollam Constructions, Zonta, Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) and CQ Health.

People are invited to attend a morning tea next Tuesday from 9.30am to see how the project is coming along and donate small succulents, without thorns and prickles, to the artwork.

RSVP essential, call Katrina on 0414974643.