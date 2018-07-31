August to October roadworks to watch out for

TMR has released a list of roadworks scheduled to take place in the Gladstone region from August to October.

TMR has released a list of roadworks scheduled to take place in the Gladstone region from August to October. Kevin Farmer

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has released a list of roadworks scheduled to take place in the Gladstone region from August to October.

The works are a part of TMR's more than $40.35 million of infrastructure planning, maintenance and upgrades in the Gladstone region for 2018-19.

Works include:

Upgrades on Hanson Rd and Lord St intersection, expected to be completed end August

Intersection safety project to close exit from Rifle Range Rd onto Philip St, anticipated to start in September

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd and Bruce Hwy reconstruction project (Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funded program) expected completed in August

Gladstone-Monto Rd widening and resurfacing, about one kilometre south of Nagoorin, expected to be completed in August.

TMR reminds motorists travelling through roadworks to slow down, obey road signs, remain alert and drive to the changed conditions.

For the latest road conditions visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 131940.