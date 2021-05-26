Audi’s game-changing new model tested

Audi is charging up its electric car range with about 30 models planned. We've tested the e-tron Sportback, its first EV to arrive in Australia, to find out if it can shock the market.

Here are five things you need to know about the Audi e-tron Sportback 55.

Sportback versions have coupe-like styling.

CHOOSE YOUR BODY STYLE

There are two body styles, SUV and Sportback. We've tested the Sportback, which has a sleeker profile that tapers at the rear. Despite the lower roof, it still has a generous 615 litres of luggage space. The cabin is surprisingly spacious, too. Audi has designed the e-Tron from the ground up as an EV, which means they've been able to stretch the front and rear wheels further apart. It's closer in size to the Q7 large SUV than the mid-sized Q5, liberating decent rear seat sprawling space. Those up front will have little to complain about, too. A trio of screens - one for the driver, one for infotainment and the third for ventilation - gives the interior a hi-tech feel.

The Sportback 55 version has a bigger battery and longer range.

MORE POWER BRINGS MORE RANGE

Two versions of the e-Tron are available: the 50 and the more powerful 55, the latter with a battery pack that holds about one-third more electricity. The 95kWh battery is among the largest in any new EV on the market. Audi spruiks a range for the 55 Sportback of 446km, but we found that difficult to achieve in the real world - it's more like 350-400km, depending on the driving you're doing.

Charging is free when using the Chargefox network.

IT'S FAST (AND FREE!) TO CHARGE

EV charging time depends on the power of the outlet it's plugged into and how much electricity the car can accept. Car makers often spruik their EV's charging limits, with Porsche currently leading the way at 270kW. But the e-Tron's 150kW peak includes some fancy cooling and battery management software that allows it to maintain close to that peak throughout much of its charging cycle. So it'll charge from 20 to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes when hooked up to an "ultra-rapid" charger. And if you use the Chargefox network you won't pay for electricity for the first six years. Servicing is also included for the first six years.

A mass of screens give the e-tron a hi-tech feel.

SPORT MODE REALLY DOES BRING MORE POWER

The e-Tron is one of the few cars that gets a power boost if you engage Sport mode. Most of the time such modes sharpen throttle response and adjust gear shifts to liven things up. But the e-Tron unleashes another 35kW when Sport is engaged, taking the total output to 300kW. There's near-instant response when you prod the accelerator, making for easy zipping around town. With two electric motors delivering all-wheel drive there's virtually no chance of wheelspin.

STARTING A FAMILY

There are more e-Trons to come from Audi. The sporty e-Tron GT and e-Tron RS use the electric componentry of the Porsche Taycan but in a body that's arguably more stylish. They are expected to arrive late this year. Audi has also already released details of the e-Tron Q4, an SUV smaller than the e-Tron. It's not confirmed for Australia but it's odds-on to arrive as early as next year. All up, Audi has roughly 30 electrified models planned.

Originally published as Audi's game-changing new model tested