37°
Business

Man buys building for $1, ends up paying a fortune

Jon Ortlieb | 5th Mar 2017 7:23 PM Updated: 9:47 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GREG Williams knows a bit about buying and moving transportable buildings and his advice is "do your homework" before buying from an auction.

Mr Williams is a retired construction engineer and also the former president of the Laura Amateur Turf Club on Cape York. The club has transformed the camping grounds at Laura into a near-luxury facility  with the purchase of several transportable facilities.

YESTERDAY | 'Massive': Buyers tipped for frenzy as Bechtel sells over 200 buildings

Some of them were bought for just one dollar but it's after the initial purchase that the costs start to rack up.

"You'd want to buy them pretty cheap," Mr Williams said.

"Once you've got them, that's when you've got to start considering how much it is all going to cost."

BARGAIN: A transportable facility sold for just one dollar.
BARGAIN: A transportable facility sold for just one dollar. Paul Braven

The Laura race club has just purchased another transportable from Rockhampton and is preparing it to be taken up the Cape. Mr Williams said the transport, at about $2.50 a kilometre, was going to cost the club about $7000.

He estimated the crane and dogman to get them on and off the truck would cost about a $1000 and then there is the cost of setting them up when they a dropped on the ground. Sites have to be prepared and sewerage and power organised.

"It depends how far you've got to get the power to them but a septic can cost you up to $20,000 straight away," Mr Williams said.

"And then you've got to consider if the power has to go underground."

While many may be eyeing the transportable buildings off for granny flats or sporting facilities, Mr Williams had a further warning.

"There's a lot of safety and health concerns, if there's going to be food sold from them, the floors have to be fully sealed and they are not often purpose built for this sort of thing," he said.

"They can work for you and be a relatively cheap alternative, but you need to be very careful," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Man buys building for $1, ends up paying a fortune

Man buys building for $1, ends up paying a fortune

BECHTEL is selling 200 buildings, but as this man learnt, buying a building isn't always as cheap as it seems.

WATCH: Silence as hundreds pay tribute to Hannah Cook

TRAGEDY: A minutes silence will be held at Bunting Park this weekend for Calliope Roosters player Hannah Cook.

Calliope Roosters and Tannum Seagals pay tribute to Hannah Cook.

'Unruly': Gladstone's crackdown on aggressive, pooing dogs

Trapped wild dog. Photo Contributed

COMPLAINTS of “unruly” dogs on the region’s beaches bring law change

Lives of Hannah Cook's children 'changed forever' after mum's death

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.

HANNAH Cook's two children in need of "professional counselling".

Local Partners

Major, once-in-a-lifetime event coming to Gladstone soon

A ONCE-IN-a-lifetime event is on its way to Gladstone.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

WATCH: Silence as hundreds pay tribute to Hannah Cook

TRAGEDY: A minutes silence will be held at Bunting Park this weekend for Calliope Roosters player Hannah Cook.

Calliope Roosters and Tannum Seagals pay tribute to Hannah Cook.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Jungle diet hits the spot

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos thanks to their dramatic diet in the South African jungle.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Adele will perform at the Gabba again tonight

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

A TWO LOT PARCEL TOTALLING 8094M2 (2 ACRES+)

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

LOT 1: A sprawling, low set brick home perched on one of the highest points in the Mt Larcom township on 1 acre of land, this and Lot 3 are now on the market. ...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 Price Upon...

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

Dress Circle Address - High On The Hill!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

Huge Home, Huge Potential and Not To Mention Golfers Delight!!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

This spacious brick home is sitting on a 608 m2 fully fenced block and is situated only a minutes' walk to the Kin Kora Golf Course and only a short drive to...

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

PERFECT STARTER OPPOSITE YARALLA SPORTS CLUB...NO STRATA FEES!

1/47 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $139,000

Looking to downsize or simply purchase your first home then look no further than this ultimate easy care, low maintenance residence, within easy walking distance...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 $549,000

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!